‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Reacts To Meghan King Edmonds’ Husband Jim’s Text Message Affair

Shannon Beador feels for her former co-star.

Shannon Beador understands what Meghan King Edmonds is going through after learning her husband, Jim Edmonds, engaged in an inappropriate conversation with another woman behind her back in 2018 as she prepared to give birth to their twin boys.

Following Meghan’s return to The Real Housewives of Orange County, which aired on Tuesday night, Shannon said it was great to have her back as she discussed Meghan’s cameo appearance on the Bravo TV reality series.

“It was so much fun to have Meghan King Edmonds back,” Shannon told The Daily Dish. “She went to my birthday party celebration, which was a really, really fun night. You know, she’s a great gal. We were quite close, and I really care about she and Jim, so it was fun to see her.”

In June, Jim was accused of sending inappropriate photos and videos of himself to another woman behind his wife’s back. At the time, she was tending to her high-risk pregnancy and caring for their young daughter, 2-year-old Aspen. As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County may know, the scandal broke just after Meghan filmed her return.

After the scandal broke, Jim offered a statement. As Jim told Us Weekly magazine, he explained that he made a “very poor decision” to allow the other woman to have exposure to him and his family. He then said he was sorry and revealed he had asked Meghan to forgive him for his wrongdoing.

According to Jim, he was never physical with the other woman, or with anyone else, during his marriage to Meghan.

Shannon went on to say that she has been feeling for Meghan since learning about the news of her husband’s text message affair in the headlines, and believes she is quite strong for being able to hold her family together, despite Jim’s affair.

“I admire her for that,” Shannon explained.

As for what advice she would give to Meghan after learning about Jim’s missteps, Shannon said she feels Meghan should simply continue doing whatever she is doing now because she is a great mother and strong family woman.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Meghan has been putting up a united front with Jim in recent months and continues to share happy photos of her husband and their family on Instagram.

To see more of Beador and her co-stars, don’t miss The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.