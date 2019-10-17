WWE News: Former Champion Talks Current Star Jumping Ship To All Elite Wrestling

It's going to happen with a lot of stars, but could this be one of them?

When All Elite Wrestling came into existence, it was obvious to many that WWE was going to have some true competition facing them. There have already been a number of big names who have split from the wrestling giant and moved onto something else, but the bleeding is far from over. Now, a former champion in WWE has spoken out about the possibility that someone close to him could head on over to AEW.

Jon Moxley is the wrestler formerly known as “Dean Ambrose” when he was a WWE superstar, but that time has ended. Since parting ways with Vince McMahon’s company, he has wrestled in New Japan Pro Wrestling, on the independent scene, and he’s now a full-fledged member of the AEW roster.

Along with Chris Jericho and PAC (Neville), Moxley is one of a number of big-time former WWE names who have signed with AEW. There will likely be more as time goes on, but Moxley was recently asked about one name in particular and it is someone very close to him.

With All Elite Wrestling’s new weekly show Dynamite catching fire since its inception, fans are wondering just who will join the promotion next. Moxley has had a lot to say recently and he’s now speaking out about the idea that his wife Renee Young may join him one day.

By now, mostly everyone knows that Jon Moxley and Renee Young are married in real life, and it can’t be easy to be employed by different companies. While it’s true that Moxley was a very important and big part of WWE, Young may actually have exceeded him in the promotion.

Young used to be a backstage interviewer but then moved up as an announcer on Monday Night Raw. Now, she is on the announce team for Friday Night SmackDown as well as the host for studio show WWE Backstage on Fox Sports 1.

During an interview with Screen Geek, Moxley discussed a number of topics including the idea of his wife joining him in AEW. While he didn’t exactly say she would, he didn’t outright close the door on it either.

“Uh…she’s got a lot of stuff on her plate; a lot of things she wants to do. I mean, you’d have to ask her what all her goals and aspirations are, but she has a lot of them outside the wrestling business. Right now, she’s just like, right now over there she’s completely invaluable. She has a lot of great opportunities with FOX which is great for her, you know?

“Her future is in her hands, she can do whatever she wants, and she’s… It’s good to be her right now. A lot on her plate right now, a lot on her plate. It’s very cool, you know?” Moxley added.

Jon Moxley is one of the biggest names in all of All Elite Wrestling, but it was the same for him in WWE at one point too. It’s hard to say which superstars will end up jumping ship to AEW, but it has to be the goal of Moxley and Renee Young to be reunited on the road again.