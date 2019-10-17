Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Rocks Skintight Leggings And Enjoys Sweet Fall Treat In Latest Instagram Photo

Hailie also engaged in a fun back-and-forth with her Instagram followers.

Hailie Jade is making the most of the perfect autumn weather in her home state of Michigan. The 23-year-old daughter of “Lose Yourself” rapper Eminem has been using Instagram to show off some of her stylish fall fashion choices, and she’s also been giving fans an inside look at some of the fun fall activities she’s been enjoying.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hailie recently revealed that one of these activities was a trip to the Big Red Apple Orchard in Washington, Michigan. While she was there, she snapped a stunning photo in front of rows of vibrant green fruit trees. The social media influencer kept the apple theme going on Wednesday with another Instagram photo that was snapped outdoors. In the image’s caption, Hailie Jade revealed that the cup in her hand contains hot apple cider.

Hailie is pictured rocking snug black leggings that look similar to those she was wearing in her apple orchard photo. However, this time she has paired them with a long sleeve denim shirt. To further protect herself from the chilly air, she’s sporting a dark green puffer vest. Hailie completed her cozy autumn ensemble with a pair of black combat boots that were perfect for trekking through the tall grass surrounding the area where she posed for her picture. Thick gray socks are visible peeking out of the tops of her heavy-duty footwear.

Hailie is protecting her eyes from the bright sun with a pair of mirrored sunglasses, and she’s casually leaning over a wire fence as she turns her head toward the camera. Fields of grass and dried cornstalks can be seen in the background, as well as a big white building a few trees.

In the caption of her post, Hailie Jade revealed that she’s been admiring the colorful fall foliage in Michigan, and she asked her followers whether it’s currently fall where they are. This led to a friendly back-and-forth with her fans, during which she revealed that fall is the season she likes best.

While Hailie might be fine with the slight bite of the cool fall air, she’s not a big winter fan. One of her followers from New York complained about how “brutal” winters there can be, and Hailie agreed that she’s not looking forward to the colder months and the icy precipitation that comes with them.

“I am not ready for snow at all either,” she wrote.

Another fan from Florida joked that the warm state they call home “doesn’t have seasons,” and Hailie brought up her dislike of winter again.

“At least you don’t have the long, cold winter we have here!” she responded.

It sounds like fans of Hailie Jade’s gorgeous Instagram snapshots probably won’t be seeing her walking in a Winter Wonderland anytime soon, so they better enjoy the outdoor photos while they can.