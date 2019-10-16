‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben Gets New Information, Victor Orders A Hit On Another Salem Resident

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, October 15, 2019 reveal that there will be not shortage of drama and mayhem in Salem for the mid-week episode.

Soap Hub reports that fans will watch as Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will get some new information about Ciara Brady’s (Victoria Konefal) hit and run incident.

As viewers may remember Ciara was almost hit by a car in the parking lot of the Brady Pub earlier this month, and both she and her boyfriend Ben believe that the person driving that car may have been Ben’s sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley).

Jordan has a torrid past when it comes to Ben and Ciara and has even tried to kill Ciara and frame her brother for the murder. However, she was caught before any real damage was done and sent to a mental facility, which she recently got released from.

She’s now back on the streets of Salem and it seems that she is still looking to eliminate Ben and possibly take out Ciara in the process.

Meanwhile, Jordan’s wrath may land her in some seriously hot water when she angers the wrong man in Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), who has a history of violence.

The outlet reports that Victor is very protective of Ciara, who is his granddaughter. Before Ciara’s father, Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) died Victor promised that he would look out for the young woman and he believes he’s doing that be taking care of the problem with Jordan.

Victor will order a hit on Jordan and believes that she’s better off dead than trying to kill his granddaughter. Just last month, Victor had ordered Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) to kill Ben with the same intention of keeping Ciara safe. However, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) put a stop to the attempted murder.

Meanwhile, Xander will have his hands full yet again on Wednesday when he finds out that Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) knows the truth about Sarah Horton’s (Linsey Godfrey) pregnancy.

Xander will beg Nicole not to tell Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) that his former girlfriend is carrying his child, and likely play on her fear of losing Eric to Sarah in order to ensure her silence.

However, Nicole and Eric have split in the past due to her withholding information from him. If she does it again they may not be able to recover.

Elsewhere in Salem, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will be dealing with the pain she feels over the loss of her husband, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash).

Fans can see more of the storylines by watching Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.