Brandi Glanville Dishes On Kelly Dodd’s Drama With The ‘RHOC’ Cast, Teases Upcoming ‘WWHL’ Appearance

What does Brandi Glanville think about Kelly Dodd’s current feud with her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars?

While attending Marriage Boot Camp’s 100th episode celebration in Los Angeles last week, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her thoughts on Dodd, who made headlines recently after hitting two of her co-stars on the head.

“I feel bad for Kelly, to be honest,” Glanville admitted. “I just feel like they’re all using her, to go after her so she reacts, so [they’ll] have a storyline.”

During episodes of the show last month, Dodd was seen hitting Shannon Beador on the head with a mallet. Then, she took aim at Gina Kirschenheiter by smacking her in the head with her hand after she suggested Dodd shouldn’t have gotten physical with Beador.

According to Glanville, she and Dodd have been friends for several years and understand one another in ways that others don’t. As she explained, they are both the kind of people who are targeted due to the reaction they will likely hand out. So, when someone on the show doesn’t want to address their own drama, they instead go after Dodd.

“So, it’s like if you want to have a storyline, go after Kelly, because [she’s] gonna give you this explosive, craziness,” Glanville said.

Although Dodd said that she’s had deep conversations with Dodd and encouraged her against giving her co-stars the reactions they are hoping for, it’s not always that easy, especially when they are a number of housewives coming at her about something she did. Most recently, as The Inquisitr reported, Dodd sparked controversy on Twitter by suggesting Vicki Gunvalson bought her own engagement ring prior to boyfriend Steve Lodge’s proposal.

Also during her interview with Entertainment Tonight, Glanville said that she and Dodd would appear on Andy Cohen’s late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, together soon.

Because of their similar personalities, Glanville said she and Dodd get along “so well” and have spent the night with one another on many occasions. She also applauded Dodd for being a nice person and told the outlet that she is a “lovely human being.”

Glanville appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Seasons 2 through 6 before returning to the series in a cameo role for Season 9.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.