Donald Trump May Cancel 2020 Election, ‘The Once Unthinkable’ Now Appears Possible, Bestselling Author Fears

Veteran journalist and bestselling author Kurt Eichenwald said on Monday that given the current political climate, he fears the United States may never hold an election again.

In a possibility that was “once unthinkable,” Donald Trump and his supporters in the Republican Party may simply cancel the 2020 presidential election — and the United States may never hold a presidential election again. That is the scenario explained by veteran journalist and New York Times bestselling author Kurt Eichenwald, who took to his Twitter account on Monday morning to explain his fears.

Other political experts have expressed the worry that if he were to lose the election, Trump would refuse to accept the results and simply remain in office — in which case, as The Inquisitr reported, legal experts say that there are no Constitutional mechanisms in place to force him out.

But according to Eichenwald, the country may never reach that point because Trump and the Republicans in Congress could refuse to even hold the 2020 election.

“I always believed we had a bedrock to protect us from the danger of the collapse of democracy, but I no longer believe we are safe,” Eichenwald wrote, saying that his faith in the Constitutional mechanisms of protecting the U.S. system of government have now broken down. “The GOP is lawless.”

In fact, Trump himself has repeatedly stated that he plans to stay in office for 14 years or longer, most recently on a Saturday in a speech to the conservative Value Voters Summit in Washington, as seen in a video clip posted via Twitter by Vox.com reporter Aaron Rupar.

In his Twitter essay, Eichenwald cites attempts by Republicans, such as Wyoming House Representative Liz Cheney — daughter of former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney — to shift blame for Turkey’s assault on Kurds in northeast Syria. This attack was unleashed by Trump’s order to pull U.S. troops away from the region, and is just one indication that Republicans will support most anything that Trump does.

Cheney said on Monday that “what the Democrats are doing themselves to try to weaken this president is part of this,” as quoted by Newsweek. “Democrats have got to pay very careful attention to the damage that they’re doing,” Cheney said.

Cheney was referring to impeachment proceedings against Trump currently underway in the House, over Trump’s attempt to force the president of Ukraine to “investigate” Democrat Joe Biden — a leading potential rival for Trump in the 2020 election.

Eichenwald also cited the refusal by Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to even hold hearings on President Barack Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to fill a Supreme Court vacancy in 2016, “as if the Constitution was some Senate rule that could be violated with cleverness.”

The veteran journalist and author of the New York Times bestseller The Informant predicted that Trump and his Republican supporters will cite “illegal” immigrants as a pretext for cancelling the election.

“I can see the Republicans now: ‘Well, of course the election had to be canceled, and we should thank President Trump, because the democrats wouldn’t build the wall so now millions of illegal aliens will vote,'” Eichenwald wrote.

Trump has repeatedly denied that he lost the popular vote in 2016 to Hillary Clinton, claiming baselessly that “the millions of people who voted illegally” caused Clinton to come out on top, as The Inquisitr has reported.