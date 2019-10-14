Cody Simpson’s Mom Says His Relationship With Miley Cyrus ‘Lights Up My Heart’

Cody Simpson‘s mom is reportedly “happy” for her son that he has hooked up with Miley Cyrus, and their new relationship appears to have her stamp of approval after she posted on a photo of the couple to her official Instagram account, noting that she was so happy for the twosome.

“Puts a smile on my dial to see you both so blissfully happy,” Angie said in a post late on October 13 where she shared a black and white photo of the couple to her social media page.

“Hearing your laughs and seeing the smiles on your faces lights up my heart,” Angie exclaimed.

Cody and Miley have been hot and heavy since rumors of their relationship surfaced several weeks ago. Cody admitted in a story published by Us Weekly that his relationship with Miley is not a sudden thing and their longterm friendship has developed into something more wonderful than he could have ever imagined.

He noted to the publication during an appearance at the Tiffany & Co. Men’s Collections Launch on October 11, “We just have a ball and that’s the most important part of a relationship.”

“The reason why it’s not like … it hasn’t been a really crazy sudden thing is we’ve been friends for so long that when we sort of found each other again in a space where … We both met back in the day when we were partying a lot. We had a lot of fun then … but now we’ve found each other in a space where we’re not partying, working really hard and just like [to] keep things healthy,” he explained to reporters.

An insider close to the couple told E! News that the couple is just having fun and enjoying their new relationship. They are also reportedly creating new music together, noting that Simpson’s laid back vibe is perfect for the singer after a year where she ended her ten-year relationship and eight-month marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth and had her first public female fling with Kaitlynn Carter, the ex-wife of Brody Jenner.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Cyrus has appeared to confirm her new relationship with Simpson. In a photo from the Tiffany event, which Simpson posted to his Instagram account, Cyrus commented on the pic where the handsome singer and songwriter was seen sporting a grey coat, white t-shirt and jeans, by calling him her “Boo thang” and adding a ghost emoji

The couple continues to maintain a social media presence on Instagram but has not formally committed to calling each other boyfriend or girlfriend as yet.