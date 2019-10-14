Donald Trump Reportedly Called The Head Of Fox News To Complain About Unfair Coverage

A report that the president complained to top brass at Fox News about his coverage comes as he recently criticized the network's polling division.

Supporters and critics of President Donald Trump would likely agree that the president receives the most positive coverage of his time in the White House from cable news giant Fox News. It’s well known that he has more allies at the network than any other cable news outlets.

But according to The Hill, Trump may have been concerned over coverage he received this year at the network, as The New York Times published a report on Sunday claiming that the president was so upset by what he perceived as unfair coverage that he picked up the phone and called the top executives at the network to complain.

The New York Times said that three people familiar with the situation said the call between Trump and Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott reportedly took place in the late summer of 2019.

While it may be hard to believe for many that the president would lodge a complaint about coverage he receives from the cable new network with, by far, the most conservative-leaning show hosts, it’s not a huge surprise given what Trump has said about the network in the past, especially on the subject of polls.

A recent Fox News poll that showed a majority of Americans backing Trump’s impeachment quickly caught the attention of the president, leading to a tweet that blasted the network, some of its anchors and their polling division, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“From the day I announced I was running for President, I have NEVER had a good @FoxNews Poll. Whoever their Pollster is, they suck. But @FoxNews is also much different than it used to be in the good old days,” Trump tweeted.

The president ended the tweet by claiming that Fox News “doesn’t deliver for US anymore. It is so different than it used to be. Oh well, I’m President!”

Pool / Getty Images

Most recently, Trump took aim at the network by criticizing Shepard Smith as the highly-rated daytime anchor surprised the media world by announcing he was leaving the network. Smith worked for Fox News since its inception in 1996.

As reported by The Inquisitr, in a tweet after Smith’s departure, Trump took shots at Smith for leaving and falsely presumed it was due to the longtime anchor’s ratings.

“I don’t know. Is he leaving? That’s a shame, Trump told reporters. “Is he leaving because of bad ratings? If he’s leaving, I assume he’s leaving because he had bad ratings.”

After again claiming to reporters that Smith had the “worst” ratings at Fox News, Trump changed his tune. “I wish Shepard Smith well,” he said.