The Heaviest Prison Sentence In The College Admissions Scandal Thus Far Has Been Only 5 Months

A winemaker from California received the highest prison sentence thus far in connection to the college admissions scandal.

In the past month, more wealthy and influential parents have been charged and sentenced in connection to the ongoing college admissions scandal, referred to by law enforcement as operation varsity blues. In total, this scandal involves 35 different people, all of whom have committed various alleged crimes in attempting to boost their children’s chances of getting into a good college. All of this was orchestrated by Rick Singer, the mastermind of the scandal who has pleaded guilty to a racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and obstruction of justice, according to FCPA.

While we don’t yet know what sort of sentence Singer could be facing, others involved with the scandal have already found out their fate. Take for example Agustin Huneeus, a winemaker from California. Huneeus is considered to be one of the biggest offenders involved in this scandal and has received the most prison time out of everyone thus far. While the prosecution recommended that he spend 15 months in prison, Huneeus was sentenced to only five months in prison. Huneeus spent $250,000 to help get his daughter into the University of Southern California. He also tried to falsely present her as a recruit for the water polo team, despite the fact that she didn’t actually play.

Two people who could spend even more time in prison than Huneeus is Full House star Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli. They are accused of committing crimes very similar to that which Huneeus pleaded guilty to. The famous couple allegedly paid $5o0,000 to Rick Singer to ensure their daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, a spot at the University of Southern California. Unlike Huneeus, Loughlin and Giannulli did not accept a plea deal and have chosen to fight the charges.

A prosecutor says Lori Loughlin could face a lengthy prison sentence for her alleged role in the college admissions scandal. The U.S. attorney prosecuting the former "Full House" star says if Loughlin is convicted, he'd ask for a harsher sentence than Felicity Huffman received. pic.twitter.com/0ESMfOeWuz — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 8, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lifetime released a new film inspired by this case called The College Admissions Scandal. Though it doesn’t mention Loughlin or other real-life celebrities involved with the scandal, it’s clear who the film was based upon. The director of this film Adam Salky discussed their decision to not reference real-life celebrities.