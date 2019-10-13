Watch Estonia Vs. Germany Stream Live: UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier, Start Time, Preview, Watch Live Online

Germany cannot afford to suffer an upset against Estonia in the UEFA Euro 2020 Group C qualifier, and will recall several veteran players for the match.

With surprising Northern Ireland hot on their heels in Group C of the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers, Germany are forced to take a game that should be an easy win far more seriously than they otherwise would. As a result, Coach Joachim Löw reportedly plans to recall several veteran players for the match against last-place Estonia, who are playing mainly for some sense of redemption after suffering an 8-0 humiliation in the reverse fixture back in June. Meanwhile, Estonia will be without their own star player, captain and defender Ragnar Klavan.

With Estonia also missing another defender, suspended Joonas Tamm, Germany can expect another outburst of goals in the match that will stream live from the Estonian capital.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Estonia vs. Germany UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group C match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The match kicks off at 9:45 p.m. Eastern European Summer Time on Sunday, October 13, at 14,300-seat A. Le Coq Arena, also known as Lilleküla Stadium, in Tallinn, the capital city of Estonia. In Germany, kickoff is set for 8:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time.

In the United Kingdom, kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time. In the United States, the livestream get underway at 2:45 EDT, 11:45 a.m. PDT. In India, a stream of the match may be accessed starting at 12:15 a.m. on Monday morning, October 14.

With only the top two teams in the group assured of qualification for next year’s European Championship tournament, Germany has a chance to break away from Northern Ireland, as both sit on 12 points entering Sunday’s action. But the Northern Irish side lost to group leaders The Netherlands on Friday, so they will need a miracle in Estonia to have a chance of avoiding a playoff in order to qualify.

Captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will be among the recalled players for the match, and the Bayern Munich keeper expects that the game will not be a walkover.

“I expect us to be very concentrated for this game,” Neuer said, as quoted By DW.com. “We need good movement from the offensive players against the Estonians, because know they will defend deeply. We are aiming to score as quickly as possible.”

Germany captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has been recalled for the team’s match in Estonia. Martin Rose / Getty Images

To watch a free live online stream of the Estonia vs. Germany UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier match, use the link provided by ESPN+, the subscription sports network operated by sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available for a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the Sinisärgid vs. Die Mannschaft matchup at no charge. ESPN+ is available through the ESPN app for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as Apple TV, Roku devices, and Amazon Fire.

Loading...

Another way to watch the Estonia vs. Germany UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier showdown stream live online from the Estonian capital is to access the streaming video provided by TUDN, formerly known as Univision Deportes, or by downloading the TUDN app. TUDN also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Estonia vs. Germany UEFA Euro qualifier match on television screens.

To view the Estonia vs. Germany UEFA Euro 2020 live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans can also check out an internet TV streaming service such as Sling TV, or Fubo TV. Both of those “over-the-top” services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they also offer seven-day trial periods, and prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Estonia-Germany Group C game streamed live at no charge.

In Estonia, ETV 2 has the live stream, while in Germany, a live video stream of the Euro qualifier will be carried by TV NOW as well by RTL Television. In the United Kingdom, Sky GO has a livestream.

Throughout much of Africa, Super Sport streams the game, while in the Middle East, BeIn Sports Connect will be the main live streaming source. For fans in India, Sony Liv will stream the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier. For a full list of live stream sources, and links to the sources listed above, for Estonia vs. Germany in countries around the world, visit the Live Soccer TV site.