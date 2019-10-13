Bryan Craig Tweets About Feeling Beat Up After ‘Grand Hotel’ Axed, ‘General Hospital’ Fans Rally For Return

Actor Bryan Craig seems to be feeling a bit frustrated in the wake of ABC’s decision to cancel Grand Hotel after just one season. The General Hospital veteran had been trying to rally his social media fans to support a renewal, but ultimately, the network chose to focus on other projects. In a recent tweet, Craig voiced some discouragement about his current situation.

As The Inquisitr detailed earlier this month, Grand Hotel was canceled by the network. The cancellation did not necessarily come as a surprise, but fans and those on the cast had been hoping they would be given a second season to build up their following.

A lot of Bryan’s fans tune in to whatever projects he is doing due to his history with General Hospital. As Craig’s IMDb details, the actor played Morgan Corinthos from 2013 through 2016.

Bryan decided that it was time to move on, and the General Hospital writers wrote out the character by having him supposedly die in a car bombing. His body was never found, though, so fans have always felt that it would be easy for the character to return.

Craig did return for one episode of General Hospital last year. He reprised his role of Morgan during the episode titled “All About Ava,” when he visited her in a ghostly vision.

Last year, Bryan told ABC Soaps in Depth that he didn’t necessarily think that bringing Morgan back was a good idea. At the same time, he said he was flattered that fans talked about the idea so much and he didn’t necessarily permanently rule out the possibility of some appearances here and there.

In a tweet earlier this week, Craig noted that the entertainment business can beat people up pretty well. Though he sounded quite down with this tweet, plenty of Grand Hotel and General Hospital fans responded with love and support.

“I’m so bummed that the show did not get a second season! You could always reprise Morgan!” commented one of Craig’s fans.

“Hope you will be flattered at how many people miss you on General Hospital! When one door closes, there is a window opening soon. Bank on it!” encouraged another of the actor’s supporters.

Man this business can beat you up good — Bryan Craig (@bryan_craig) October 10, 2019

“Wish you the very best always! Love to see you on GH. Your return would create incredible story!!” enthused another General Hospital fan.

Based on his IMDb page, it does seem that Craig has other projects in the works. Even if that is the case, it’s understandable that Bryan would feel a bit beaten up over Grand Hotel being canceled. It also seems possible that his tweet was suggesting that something else he’d been pursuing hadn’t developed as he’d hoped.

General Hospital spoilers don’t reveal anything specific about Morgan suddenly returning from the dead anytime soon. In fact, as The Inquisitr has noted, it seems that Nikolas Cassadine’s return may be more likely to be on the horizon.

For now, Bryan Craig’s fans will have to hang tight and see what he tackles next. Whether he may now become more open to a return as Morgan Corinthos on General Hospital remains to be seen, but it looks like a lot of viewers would love to see it happen.