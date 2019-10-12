Rudy Giuliani Says He’s Not Aware Of Investigation Into Him, Says Reports Are Part Of ‘Political Attack’

As The Inquisitr reported, Donald Trump’s personal lawyer and former New York City mayor, Rudy Giuliani, is under investigation by federal prosecutors in Manhattan. According to sources close to the situation, the criminal probe is examining whether Giuliani violated foreign lobbying disclosure laws during talks with the Ukranian government. The news comes not long after two of Giuliani’s Ukraine associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who were arrested on campaign finance violations.

Despite the spotlight on Giuliani and his associates, he told CNN that he’s not aware of a criminal investigation into his dealings with the Eastern European country after being pressed about his knowledge of the probe.

“No, nothing but leaks, which has to tell you whether they are or are not investigating, it’s a political attack. Otherwise, why leak it?” he said, adding that the investigation would have been kept secret if it was a legitimate investigation.

Giuliani has admitted to meeting with Ukranian officials but denies wrongdoing. He also claims that his work with Ukraine was on behalf of Trump. If this is true, Giuliani is shielded from foreign lobbying laws.

Although Trump’s advisors reportedly want Trump to distance himself from Giuliani, he has continued to defend him even after the news that Giuliani is the focus of a criminal investigation.

“So now they are after the legendary ‘crime buster’ and greatest Mayor in the history of NYC, Rudy Giuliani,” Trump tweeted. “He may seem a little rough around the edges sometimes, but he is also a great guy and wonderful lawyer.”

These are the mug shots of Purnas and Fruman, who were working with Giuliani and Trump on Ukraine pic.twitter.com/7P3WIjjhGN — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 11, 2019

Trump continued to attack the so-called “Witch Hunt” going on in the United States, echoing his attacks on Robert Mueller’s investigation and the impeachment probe that followed Trump’s own controversial dealing with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. However, it’s unclear if his recent attack was referring to the investigation into Giuliani or the impeachment inquiry.

Despite his support for Giuliani, Trump has still taken steps to distance himself from him and his associates. He claims that he did not know Fruman and Parnas, who are reportedly “fixers” for Giuliani that were tasked with helping Trump’s team allegedly pressure Zelensky to dig up dirt on Joe Biden — Trump’s potential Democratic rival in the 2020 presidential race.

“I don’t know them, I don’t know about them, I don’t know what they do,” Trump said, per The Hill. “I don’t know, maybe they were clients of Rudy’s. You’d have to ask Rudy.”