A Donald Trump Supporter Was Spit On By A Protestor Before The President’s Minneapolis Rally

A supporter of President Donald Trump was spit on by a protestor outside the president’s Minneapolis, Minnesota rally earlier this week, according to a report from Fox News.

The man, identified by the cable news network as David Carlson, was being interview by a reporter for Vice News when a protestor present at the rally approached Carlson and spit in his face. Carlson wiped off the spit, seemed to laugh off the incident, and provided a sarcastic “oh, nice” before continuing the interview with the Vice News reporter, who was visibly shocked by what had just occurred.

Carlson was wearing the president’s most notable campaign merchandise — a fire-engine red hat emblazoned with the president’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Immediately following the altercation, Carlson was seemingly approached by two other protestors who apologized to the supporter of the president. One man told him that he was sorry that it happened to him, while another man approached him to tell him that the action didn’t represent how others felt and that he viewed the act as disrespectful. Still, the man gestured toward Carlson’s red hat and told him that he likewise believed that was disrespectful.

As Fox News reported, protestors flocked toward the Minneapolis “Keep America Great Rally,” which took place on Thursday night in the city’s Target Center. The protestors started “Lock him up” chants, referring to the president, who is currently the subject of a House impeachment inquiry over a phone call he had in July with the Ukrainian president. According to a summarized transcript of the call released by the White House, Trump asked the Eastern European leader to investigate corruption conspiracy claims he made against his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Other protestors flew balloons that depicted the president as a baby, as Fox News noted, smaller versions of a famous giant Trump baby balloon. Fox News reported that some individuals lit Trump merchandise, including the “Make America Great Again” hats, ablaze in an act of protest.

Trump’s Thursday rally was the subject of much media attention following several claims he made against his political adversaries, including Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, whom he once again referred to as “Pocahontas,” a reference to the now-presidential candidate’s previous claims that she identified with Native American ancestry.

The president also claimed that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, hated the United States amid the impeachment inquiry she announced against him last month. He also predicted that the major news networks would endorse his bid for reelection, claiming that they would face a significant ratings drop if Warren, who has gained support in nationwide polls, became president.

At the rally, Trump once again brought up the conspiracy theory he holds about the former vice president and his son, Hunter, which is what sparked the controversy leading to the Ukraine whistleblower complaint and the impeachment inquiry in the first place.