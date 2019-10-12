Mariah Carey Shoves Diane Warren Off The Red Carpet At Variety’s Power Of Women Event

Mariah Carey showed up to Variety’s Power of Women event last night and got caught shoving Diane Warren off the red carpet, per Yahoo! Lifestyle.

The “Touch My Body” hitmaker posed on the carpet and was approached by songwriter Diane Warren for a selfie. Mariah smiled with Diane for the photo but suddenly grabbed the songwriter by the waist and shoved her off the carpet. When doing this, Mariah smiled and laughed. Diane, on the other hand, looked a little shocked by the situation and nervously laughed it off too.

Afterwards, Mariah was photographed solo and stunned in a long-sleeved glittery black gown that was low-cut at the front. She sported her hair down and wavy.

The footage of Mariah and Diane on the carpet was caught on camera and has since been shared all over social media. Without a surprise, the response has been mixed.

“Even if it is a ‘joke’ that’s really rude. But is not really surprising. It’s Carey people!” one Instagram user wrote.

“Queen!!! She looks STUNNING,” another shared.

“Relax y’all, it was all fun-spirited,” a third mentioned.

“They are friends and they are just fooling around. I love Mariah for this distance to the red carpet,” a fourth fan remarked.

“Mariah was so rude,” a fifth account insisted.

At the event, Mariah was given an award by Mixed-ish star Mykal-Michelle for her charity and music endeavors, which The Daily Mail reported.

Mariah is a mom of two to twins Moroccan and Monroe, who were born in 2011. She married their father, The Masked Singer host, Nick Cannon, in 2008. The two divorced seven years later, as previously noted by The Inquisitr.

In a recent interview, Nick explained that he probably would never get married again.

“Honestly, I said I would probably never get married again because I’m still working on myself and trying to become a better man,” he said.

Loading...

“But if I had to, I already know what that’s like; I would go back home first before I had to do it again.”

Starting November 22, Mariah will embark on her “All I Want For Christmas Is You” tour across North America. She is scheduled to perform in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Washington, Uncasville, Boston, and New York City.

On Spotify, the living legend currently has more than 13.1 million monthly listeners. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is “Always Be My Baby.” Other songs in the top five include “Obsessed,” “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” “Hero,” and “We Belong Together.”

To stay up to date with Mariah, fans can follow her Instagram account.