Farrah Abraham Talks Career Future, Hints That Her Best Selling Book May Be Turned Into A Movie

Farrah Abraham may have gotten her start on Teen Mom OG, but the former MTV reality show star has big things planned for her future. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Farrah talked about the possibility of becoming an entertainment lawyer in the future and also talked about the potential for her bestselling book, My Teenage Dream Ended, to be turned into a movie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah claimed Jenelle Evans, who was let go from Teen Mom 2 earlier this year, recently called her for legal advice. When asked more about that by Entertainment Tonight, Farrah didn’t say as much as she previously did.

“Am I allowed? You know, I actually have some big stuff that I promised some executives at Viacom that I would not be talking about that, but I wish all the Teen Mom ladies, Teen Mom especially, all the best,” she explained.

That is when she opened up about the possibility of a future career in the legal field for herself.

“It’s amazing. Maybe I’ll be an entertainment lawyer one day. I think I’m great at that.”

Farrah was first introduced to audiences on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her daughter, Sophia, whose father passed away in a car accident before she was born. Farrah opened up about her relationship and finding out she was pregnant in her 2012 book, My Teenage Dream Ended.

In the new interview, Farrah talked about the possibility of her book being turned into a movie.

Loading...

“I have been working over a year with screenwriting, turning my New York Times bestselling book, My Teenage Dream Ended, into a feature film.”

Farrah didn’t go into any details about the project, but it sounds like it is something she is passionate about.

Following her time on 16 and Pregnant, Farrah went on to share her life on the hit MTV show Teen Mom OG. Along with Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Catelynn Lowell, the girls shared their stories. While the show has been on the air for a decade, Farrah herself left the show back in 2017 and has since kept busy working.

Following Farrah’s exit from Teen Mom OG, MTV filled her spot with two new cast members, Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd. Bristol shared her life on the show for only one season before deciding to leave while Cheyenne continues to share her story.