‘The Challenge: War Of The Worlds 2’ Reunion Spoilers

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 might only be halfway through its airing, but filming has been wrapped for a while now and the cast has already filmed the reunion special. An insider who attended the taping revealed everything that went down last week at the reunion on The Challenge Vevmo page. The cast reunited in the United Kingdom since half of this season’s stars hail from across the pond.

Not everyone who was cast this season made it to the reunion, with a good chunk of stars missing. Those who were in attendance were Natalie “Ninja” Duran, Leroy Garrett, Nany Gonzalez, Laurel Stuckey, Paulie Calafiore, Cara Maria Sorbello, Josh Martinez, Kam Williams, Ashley Mitchell, Johnny Bananas, CT Tamburello, Rogan O’Connor, Joss Mooney, Jenn West, Kyle Christie, Georgia Harrison, Nicole Bass, Dee Nguyen, Jordan Wiseley, Tori Deal, Kayleigh Morriss, Stephen Bear and Theo Campbell. This means Wes Bergmann, Zach Nichols, Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran, Faith Stowers, Zahida Allen, Sean Lineker, Idris Virgo, Esther Falana, and Tula “Big T” Fazakerley were all absent.

It looks like things didn’t work out for Dee and Rogan, who coupled up at the beginning of the season. At the reunion, Dee is showed a clip of Rogan talking behind her back where he says he is only using her for numbers, and admits to wanting to hook up with Nany. The two get into it a little bit, and likely won’t be hooking up anytime in the future.

Nany and Cara get into a big verbal altercation and Laurel apparently has to hold Nany back as she became very heated during their argument. Laurel and Cara later get into a decent argument, but then the two women agree that they might be open to speaking with one another in the future and admitted they had respect for one another.

One of the biggest arguments was between Josh and Paulie who had their own blowout on the show two episodes ago. The Big Brother alumni were good friends at the beginning of the season but things went south real quick and it looks like the men haven’t made amends. The insider said the pair’s fight went on for an hour and will have to be dramatically edited down for the broadcast show.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, there was a deep dive into the fight between Jordan and Turbo, and why he was booted from the show mid-taping. Tori and Jordan were revealed to both have switched over to the United Kingdom team and admitted on the reunion that they couldn’t trust anyone on the United States side.

It was also revealed that in the final challenge, Zach and Paulie “gassed out.” Zach apparently only had seven percent liver function left by the end of the final, and Paulie was attacked by some of the cast for being all talk. For now, it’s not known if they finished the final at all.

There was also a discussion about the two teams in the final and how close (or not close) the race was. As The Inquisitr also reported, Jordan, Rogan, Dee, and CT won the final challenge giving the victory to Team U.K. (even though three out of four members of the team are not from the country). Team U.S.A. which consisted of Cara Maria, Paulie, Zach, and Ninja were reportedly two hours behind the winning team. Cara claimed this was not true and their difference was only a matter of minutes. Cara also took responsibility for the team’s loss claiming she took a penalty for a puzzle. The other team said they took the same penalty, and their two-hour difference had nothing to do with this specific puzzle.