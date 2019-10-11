Peta Murgatroyd Trying To ‘Schedule’ Pregnancy With Baby No. 2 Before Next ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season

The pro dancer also predicts 'a massive baby boom' on the ABC dancing show.

Peta Murgatroyd is in baby mode now that she has been eliminated from Dancing with the Stars. The 33-year-old pro dancer, who was recently eliminated from the 28th season of the competition with celebrity partner Lamar Odom, says she hopes to have another baby by next year at this time, just ahead of the 29th season of the ABC celebrity dancing show.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Peta reiterated her previous wish to have more kids. The pretty pro dancer and her husband, DWTS alum Maksim Chermkovskiy, are already parents to a 2-year-old son, Shai.

Peta has a definite tight window to produce Baby No. 2, though.

“We’re talking about it now and trying to — it sounds crazy — schedule it in. The next season will probably be in fall again so, can I fit a baby in before then? Probably can, so we’ll see if it’s doable, yeah.”

Peta told Us she wants to have two kids back to back and then have a third child “later.”

The mirrorball champ also predicts “a massive baby boom” among the female pros on Dancing With the Stars. Several female DWTS pro dancers have recently married, including Emma Slater and Jenna Johnson, who is now Peta’s sister-in-law after marrying Val Chmerkovskiy.

“I think a lot of them are going to do it really soon. …all the girls will be gone, and it’ll just be guys on the pro show,” Peta joked.

While a Dancing With the Stars baby boom could be on the horizon, Peta has been talking about her future babies for a while now. Shortly after her son Shai’s first birthday, Peta talked about her plans to expand her family with Maks.

“I would love three [babies]. The second one I would love to have very soon,” Peta told Extra in 2018.

Peta later told Entertainment Tonight that she already had a timeline in mind for her second baby, while Maks jumped ahead to add that he was already “thinking about baby No. 3 and No. 4.”

The Dancing with the Stars superstars have also revealed that they have talked about adopting a child.

As she plans the timeline for her second pregnancy, Peta has something to celebrate right now. As reported by The Inquisitr, the New Zealand-born dancer recently became a U.S. citizen after living in the country with visas and a green card for the past 13 years.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.