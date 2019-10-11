$52,000 Reward Offered For Missing New Jersey Girl, Dulce Alavez

Dulce Alavez has been missing for nearly a month.

A 5-year-old New Jersey girl named Dulce Alavez disappeared from a park on September 16. As the search for the little girl nears one month, the community is rallying together to do everything possible to locate her. The reward for any information about her disappearance has now reached $52,000. Unfortunately, there’s not been any sign of her, according to Today.

On the day that she disappeared, Dulce was playing in City Park in Bridgeton with her 3-year-old brother. While the little girl played, her mother sat in a parked car nearby, talking with a family member. The mother was only about 30 yards away from her and could see her playing on the swings. But when Ducle’s little brother returned to the car without her, his mother panicked and called 911. Now investigators believed someone at the park that day took the little girl.

They have identified a not-yet-named subject who they believe led Dulce away from the park and into a red van with tinted windows. The details regarding his physical description are limited. He is described as being between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and was wearing a black shirt, red pants, and orange sneakers on the day of the little girl’s disappearance. Police say he is possibly Hispanic and has acne.

Police Chief Michael Gaimari Sr. issued a public update regarding this case on Wednesday. He noted that while law enforcement had “gathered a substantial amount of information” in the case, they still desperately need the public’s help.

“We are in search of key information that we believe exists through the public that would greatly assist the investigation,” he said.

Dulce is Hispanic and has dark brown hair. On the day that she went missing, she was wearing a yellow shirt with a koala bear on it, along with white sneakers.

Listen as the mother of Dulce María Alavez calls for help in the frantic moments after her 5-year-old daughter went missing at a South Jersey park. It's been more than 2 weeks since the disappearance and police continue to search for leads in the case. https://t.co/fbrwE2wTL4 pic.twitter.com/6KKKhUDSl5 — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) October 3, 2019

Time is of the essence in this case, as it is in every missing child case. Typically, the longer a child is missing the less likely they are too be found alive. Thus, police are desperate for any tips they can get.

