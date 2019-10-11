Britney Spears Gets Goofy With Sam Asghari On World Mental Health Day

By using Instagram, Britney Spears and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, demonstrated the effects of Snapchat filters during World Mental Health Day. The couple goofed around with the app after which the pop princess and her man found a way to have fun and laugh, which is a stress reliever like no other.

Britney took Farsi lessons from Sam while both were adorned with round, furry ears, a golden nose, and enhanced make-up. The pair was also surrounded by twinkling stars as practiced a difficult expression in Sam’s native tongue. After he corrected her pronunciation, she asked him what the translation was for what he had just said.

“It means I love you,” answered Sam, who smiled wide while he admitted he had been teaching his girlfriend a term of endearment in Farsi.

The “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer quickly said the same thing back to him, but in the Persian language and pronounced much better the second time around.

Britney’s social media admirers were obviously enamored with her most recent Instagram share, with more than 208,000 from amongst her 22.8 million fans and followers offering the upload likes and more than 2,000 of them offering comments.

“I hear you… and I just wanna dance with you.” said one flirty fan.

“QUEEN OF FILTERS AND LOVE,” shouted another follower.

“Queen of loving in different languages we do not deserve you!!!!” stated a third fan, who also put up a red heart emoji for added effect.

“I love you too B!!!” cracked a fourth admirer, who obviously was hoping her heart belonged to him and not Sam.

Britney and Sam have been forging a healthy relationship in 2019 as the year progressed. In fact, in late September, the 25-year-old hottie was interviewed on IGTV when he spoke up against haters.

“”I see it online all the time that people are so bored with their damn lives, with their own lives, that they have to make up sh*t about other people’s lives, judging them, talking about them… If you are such a good critic why don’t you go find a mirror and look at that person in the mirror and criticize yourself.”

The personal trainer seemed to be targeting the general population of online critics but Britney’s fans thought he was directing his frustration over the way the superstar singer has been attacked. Although this may or may not have been true, the actual act of talking about something negative that is rarely addressed means that Sam has his girlfriend’s back no matter what the situation.

One fan even praised the fitness professional for speaking up and then that same fan went on to say that Britney Spears is stronger than all of her haters. That, and she has the perfect boyfriend in hunky Sam Asghari with whom to take a mental health day to enjoy even when the calendar doesn’t say October 10, also known as World Mental Health Day.