Kate Upton Sizzles In Skintight Jeans & Booties As She Supports Justin Verlander At Astros Playoff Game

Kate Upton is showing her support for her man in the best way possible.

It’s no secret that the supermodel is incredibly proud of her husband, MLB pitcher Justin Verlander, and she regularly gushes about him on social media. Just last year, they welcomed their first child together and ever since then they have seemed incredibly happy. In the most recent post that was shared for her 6 million-plus Instagram fans, Upton stuns at the Astros playoff game.

In the gorgeous shot, the blond bombshell poses in one of the ballpark’s boxes with Amy Cole, the wife of her husband’s teammate, Gerrit Cole. The model leans over in the shot, with a serious look on her face as she gazes into the camera. She wears her long, blond locks down and straight while showing off her well-known face in stunning makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, and red lipstick. Cole stands next to her friend with a slight smile on her face as she rocks light-wash jeans and a white tank.

Kate leans over in the photo, mimicking Verlander’s pitching position. The supermodel looks stunning in a pair of tight dark-wash jeans and heeled booties. Upton completes her look with an Astros jacket on top. In the next image in the deck, Kate shared Justin’s and Gerrit’s Sports Illustrated cover which they appear to be re-enacting.

Since the post went live on her account, Upton’s fans have gone absolutely crazy for it. So far, the post has racked up over 118,000 likes in addition to 700-plus comments in just a few short hours. Some fans commented on the shot to let Upton know that she looks stunning while other MLB fans chimed in to root on the Astros. A few more had no words and commented on the shot with flame and heart emoji.

“You girls are hilarious!,” one fan commented on the post.

“This is everything,” another social media user wrote.

“Y’all are the best! Come on Astros!!,” one more raved.

Last week, Kate made her press rounds and appeared on Kelly Clarkson’s popular new talk show. As The Inquisitr shared, the model shared some behind-the scenes shots from her time there. In one of the images that was shared for fans, Upton struck a pose as she stood against a wall covered in daisies that was adorned with The Kelly Clarkson Show logo. In the sexy shot, the model faced her backside to the camera and put her toned shoulders and legs are on display in the shot while clad in a curve-hugging dress. She accessorized the look with a pair of high-heels and the post garnered a ton of attention with over 46,000 likes and 200-plus comments.

