NFL Rumors: A.J. Green ‘Prepared For Anything’ As Rumors Of Patriots Trade Swirl

A.J. Green says he is “prepared for anything” as the NFL trade deadline approaches and rumors swirl that he could be headed to the New England Patriots.

The Cincinnati Bengals’ wide receiver is considered to be likely trade bait as his team falls to 0-5 and his contract is set to expire after this season. While there seems to be some pushback from Green’s teammates to the idea of trading him and the Bengals have not said anything officially, there are growing rumors that he could be headed to a new home before the league’s trade deadline later this month.

For his part, Green says he doesn’t know of any plans to trade him, but he isn’t going to worry too much about it either way.

“I tell everybody I haven’t heard anything,” Green said, via Pro Football Talk. “I don’t fantasize about anything like that. I’m just trying to get healthy and go from there. I’m prepared for anything. A trade’s not going to change who I am. I’m still going to play. I’m still going to be A.J.”

As The Inquisitr had previously reported, there are rumors around the league that the New England Patriots could be interested in landing Green. Though already a favorite to return to the Super Bowl for what would be an NFL record-tying fourth straight time, the Patriots have shown a willingness to be aggressive in building an explosive offense to go along with the league-best defense. The team took a chance on All Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown, and though he lasted less than two weeks before being released, his signing appeared to signal a team willing to go all out to return to the Super Bowl.

CBS Sports reporter Jason La Canfora noted that with some of the Patriots injuries at tight end and wide receiver, A.J. Green could be a likely target for the Patriots. He added that both Green and teammate Tyler Eifert were also appealing to the New Orleans Saints.

It’s not clear what price the Cincinnati Bengals might be asking for A.J. Green, or even when he would be ready to return to the field. Green has missed the entire season to date with an ankle injury, and just returned to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday, his first time stepping onto the field since July 27. Green has already been ruled out of this week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, but could return by Week 7.

Just who he plays for that week remains unseen.