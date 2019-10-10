Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Thinking About Moving To Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are apparently fed up with life in England. According to a source close to the couple, the pair are thinking about taking baby Archie across the ocean to live in Canada.

“Meghan and Harry have considered moving to Canada, as it’s part of the Commonwealth,” a source told Us Weekly.

Apparently, the pair are keeping the option of relocating away from the U.K. open.

“Meghan and Harry are considering it for the future,” the source added.

Meghan lived in Canada while she was filming Suits in Toronto, so it would be a bit like returning home for the former actress. In the meantime, the young family is sticking with the country life at Frogmore Cottage. Before baby Archie came along, the couple ditched the bustling London life for a quieter option. For the past five months, the family has been enjoying their time at the Windsor estate.

“She really likes living in Windsor,” an insider said. “It’s much less complicated to have friends visit and feels less claustrophobic than Kensington Palace.”

The couple just returned from a trip abroad to South Africa, where their schedule was arranged around feeding little baby Archie. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the couple took their new addition to the commonwealth, an unusual move for a royal visit.

“We’re doing well. I think the schedule – they have been very kind to me, because everything is based around Archie’s feed times. So it’s a full plate, but we’re making it work. It’s worth it,” Meghan said of the visit.

Normally, babies as young as Archie don’t come along for official visits of this nature, but Buckingham Palace helped arrange the tour so that Archie could come along.

While there, Harry did some touring on his own, and Meghan found the separation a challenge. Harry headed to Malawi while Meghan stuck around in Johannesburg. She told reporters that she missed her husband, but it was worth it for such an important visit.

“But I think for us it has been a really special trip, because you get to see when you’re focusing on the causes that are really important to us, you can see that the impact is good, and it feels meaningful.”

While in South Africa, Meghan made a private trip to a post office at Cape Town near the university where college student Uyinene Mrwetyna was abducted and murdered. The Duchess of Sussex left a note paying her respects to the slain woman.