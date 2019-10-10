Howard Stern Asks Wife Beth To Marry Him Again During Surprise Proposal On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Radio personality Howard Stern asked his wife of 11 years, Beth Stern, to marry him again during a surprise romantic proposal when the shock jock appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Stern ventured to California to celebrate the opening of Sirius XM’s new Hollywood studio complex. His October 7 appearance at the complex marked his first broadcast from the West coast in 20 years and Stern’s first show outside of New York in 15 years, reported Variety.

While he was visiting the West coast, Stern stopped by Kimmel’s show to speak to his longtime pal and drop a big surprise for his wife, reported People Magazine.

He began by telling Kimmel that he had been wanting to remarry his wife of 11 years again, but Beth was superstitious about tying the knot twice, believing that their union would end up being jinxed. In an attempt to wed his beloved wife again, Stern revealed he even asked Beth to marry him while the couple was having dinner with Kimmel and his wife.

The couple has been together for over 20 years and married for 11.

Stern then noted that he “loves the proposal” part of marriage, where he puts his heart on his sleeve to tell his wife how much he loves her. He then turned to the audience, where Beth was sitting.

“Honey come up here, I want to propose,” he told his embarrassed wife.

The radio host got down on one knee.

“Darling, you know you have given me the best years of my life. I love you so much. You do so much for animal rescue. You know how I feel about you. I’m gonna say to you now in front of all of my best friends, my sweet love, will you marry me again?” he asked.

This time, Beth responded “yes” and the two kissed, to the delight of both the audience and Kimmel.

Fans commented on the sweet moment which Kimmel featured on his show’s official Instagram page.

“Only Howard Stern could successfully pull this off on late-night TV!” claimed one fan.

Another fan commented, “Best moment ever!”

A third fan remarked, “That’s a get out of the dog house for life card!”

The Inquisitr reported in July of this year that Stern was caught on an old video bragging to his extended staff how he created a career for Jerry Seinfeld — by his presence. He explained that Seinfeld had a show called The Seinfeld Chronicles that was about to go off the air. This would morph into the smash hit NBC series, Seinfeld. Stern said that Seinfeld “used our show” but did not explain further as to how Seinfeld used the show for his own personal gain.

Howard Stern and Beth have been married since October 3, 2008. They first met in 2000 when Stern was separated from his first wife Alison, with whom he shares three daughters — Emily, Debra, and Ashley.

Howard and Beth Stern work together to rescue and foster cats for adoption. Beth takes photos of the felines and posts them to her Instagram account as a way to help the animals find their forever homes.

Howard Stern’s daily radio show can be heard on Sirius XM.