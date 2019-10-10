Chrissy Metz Reveals She Can Relate To Kate’s Awkward Restaurant Booth Scene On ‘This Is Us’

The NBC star reminds fans they are not defined by their weight.

Chrissy Metz is speaking out after an all-too-familiar scene on This Is Us. The NBC star revealed she can relate to her character, Kate Pearson’s, awkward experience at a restaurant when a hostess attempted to seat her at a booth in the episode “Unhinged.”

During a scene in which Kate joined IT expert Toby (Chris Sullivan) for a client meeting, the group was about to be seated at a booth. But Toby asked if they could get a different table, explaining that the booth was near a vent and the draft would cause their soup to get cold. When the hostess told him the other tables were reserved, Kate said she couldn’t fit into the booth. The hostess quickly found an open table after Kate’s uncomfortable admission.

In an interview with People, Metz revealed she can relate to Kate’s problems after her character turned to overeating to deal with her stress amid her premature son Jack’s serious health issues.

“It’s one of those things that of course I can relate to because I have those voids with validation from other people or with food or whatever I think is going to make me feel better. …That’s a real big challenge, and of course, I get that and I understand that personally. Of course, I bring that [into playing Kate]. I think every actor brings something personal to a role.”

Fans may recall that in a previous This Is Us episode, Kate bought two seats for a cross-country airline flight to avoid the embarrassment of not being able to fit comfortably in one seat.

On Twitter, Metz responded to fans who said they could commiserate with her predicament. The actress reminded her fans that the number on the scale does not define a person.

Your weight does not define you! People’s perceptions are theirs. You are worthy and purposeful no matter what. ❤️ https://t.co/UD2Y5P9lwK — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) October 9, 2019

Loading...

While Kate is struggling with her eating habits, her husband Toby has suddenly become a CrossFit guru. It has already been hinted that Toby’s secret weight loss could cause trust issues for the already-struggling couple in the future.

Of course, fans can take comfort in the fact that Kate will not totally lose herself in her postpartum fog.

As the “Unhinged” episode ended, Kate found an unlikely walking partner in her new next door neighbor Gregory (Timothy Omundson), a stroke victim who must use a cane but still manages to make a daily trek around the block. Kate, baby Jack, and their dog Audio made quite a trio as they slowly strolled alongside Gregory in one of the most beautiful scenes the NBC drama has ever given us.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.