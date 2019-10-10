Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Katie Demands Some Answers

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, October 11 reveal that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will ask some difficult questions when she wakes up after her operation. The youngest Logan will be overwhelmed with gratitude and wants to know who gave her the gift of life, per Highlight Hollywood.

Katie will receive a kidney transplant. As B&B fans know, she got sick rather suddenly when she collapsed at her home. Further tests confirmed that both of her kidneys had given in as a result of the heart transplant anti-rejection medication she had been taking for years.

Katie had all but given up hope of ever getting a kidney in time. Her sisters and niece were not matches for her, and the wait for a kidney was between three and five years. Katie was heartbroken at the prospect of dying and told Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) that she was not ready to go. She wanted to see their son, Will Spencer (Finnegan George), grow up.

Then a miracle occurred, and Dr. Davis (Tisha Campbell) told her that they had found a matching donor. Katie had been overwhelmed by the news and called the person her “secret guardian angel.” At last, it seemed as if her health crisis was over.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she will have the surgery immediately as time is of the essence. The Inquisitr reports that her friends and family will fret while she is under the knife. Katie is well-loved and respected by the Logan, Spencer, and Forrester families, and they will wait anxiously for news about the operation.

The doctor will declare that the surgery was a success. Everything went according to plan, and Katie will have another chance at life. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she will wake up and demand some answers. She wants to know who her benefactor is. As Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) notes, they owe the kidney donor a debt of gratitude.

Of course, the doctors will find themselves in a bind since the kidney donor wishes to remain anonymous. Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) gave her aunt a kidney because she wants her to live. She doesn’t want anything from the Logan family and is glad that she has proven to herself that she is still the same selfless person.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that next week, the truth will leak out. Katie, Bill, Brooke, and everyone else will be shocked when they find out that Flo donated her kidney. What may surprise them even more is the fact that Flo did not even want them to know about her sacrifice. As for Katie, she may feel a sense of shame when she realizes that not too long ago, she had told Flo that she was no longer a part of the family. It seems as if she will need to swallow her pride and thank Flo for her gift.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.