Sony May End Up Selling ‘Masters Of The Universe’ Film To Netflix

The strongest man in the universe may end up on the streaming giant.

For a very long time, there have been discussions and whispers of a He-Man and the Masters of the Universe feature film being made. Promises have been given that one was coming soon, but something always happened to squash it. Earlier this year, Sony and Mattel took huge steps in moving forward with the live-action movie, but it now appears as if Grayskull may find a home on Netflix instead of on the big screen.

Back in February, Sony revealed some filming locations (Prague) for a new Masters of the Universe live-action movie. As reported by The Inquisitr, that production was set to begin on the film in July for a release in theaters on March 5, 2021.

Old school fans of the comic books, animated series, and toys are really hoping that everything works out and this movie ends up being made. Nothing is saying that the film is actually in danger, but it may not be a theatrical run that sees the strongest man in the universe.

As of this time, that release date is still penciled in from Sony and Mattel, but it now appears as if the movie won’t end up in theaters after all. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Sony chairman Tom Rothman is looking at the idea of selling the project to Netflix instead of risking a box office bomb.

Filmation

Sources close to the studio say that talks on selling the movie to Netflix are preliminary as of this time, but it’s not out of the question. Paramount has a deal with Netflix that sees the studio make movies for the streaming giant, and it has worked out quite well for them to this point.

THR is reporting that selling Masters of the Universe to Netflix would be the safer bet as it would save Sony from losing money if the film isn’t successful. If it would end up being a huge hit, though, they’d miss out on all the money that would come in through the box office.

On the other hand, Sony could take the riskier route and partner with another studio to keep some of the release rights associated with a theatrical run.

Netflix could end up showing increased interest in a Masters of the Universe live-action movie due to the TV series they already own. She-Ra and the Princesses of Power has continued to go through numerous seasons and Kevin Smith’s anime He-Man is coming soon, which means a feature film would fit right in.