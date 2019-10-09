‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Confirms Where She And Beau Clark Are Getting Married

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark revealed where in Europe they will wed.

Stassi Schroeder has long said that she and Beau Clark would be tying the knot in Europe, but during a new interview, the Vanderpump Rules star has finally revealed an exact location for their upcoming wedding.

Along with the official engagement photos of the Vanderpump Rules couple, People magazine shared new statements from Schroeder in regard to her big day, which is set to take place sometime next year in Rome, Italy, where she and Clark have vacationed.

“We have hired wedding planners and have chosen the location — it is going to be in Rome, Italy,” Schroeder confirmed to the magazine on October 8.

According to Schroeder, she and Clark shot their engagement photos in a hotel in Los Angeles because they travel together a lot and feel that hotels are a big part of their lives. In fact, at times, they feel that they spend more time in hotels than they do at their condo in West Hollywood, which is frequently seen on Vanderpump Rules.

As for Clark, he was reportedly less on board with the photoshoot, due to not loving the idea of being in front of the camera, but “had a lot of fun” with their engagement photos.

Schroeder and Clark began dating in early 2018, months after Schroeder split from former boyfriend Patrick Meagher, who was featured on the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules.

As The Inquisitr reported in August, Schroeder sparked rumors of a potential upcoming spinoff starring herself and Clark when she shared a logo of MTV’s The Newlyweds, which featured Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey, and aired from 2003 until 2005, with the words “Stassi” and “Beau” written across it.

“Yess… I’d watch,” the caption of the Instagram image read.

While a Vanderpump Rules spinoff has not yet been confirmed, Schroeder has made it clear that her main focus in the coming months will be her wedding. That said, when it comes to the details of the party, Schroeder isn’t thinking about her guests.

“I really am not into entertaining people. I think because I entertain for a living all the time. I just want this to be intimate,” she explained to listeners of her Straight Up With Stassi podcast months ago, according to People magazine.

Schroeder, Clark, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV sometime later this year for the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, but a premiere date has not yet been set.