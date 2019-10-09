AEW World Champion Chris Jericho: ‘I Would Vote For Andrew Yang’

During a recent interview with Cheddar, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) World Champion Chris Jericho was questioned about who he thinks would win a battle royale if the 2020 Democratic contenders squared off and it all came down to wrestling skills. Jericho suggested he wasn’t familiar with all the candidates in the race and asked for some names. Before the host could get past listing one candidate, Bernie Sanders, the 48-year-old asked if Andrew Yang was still in the mix, noting that the candidate tweets him “all the time.”

“A presidential candidate is tweeting me, so I hope he wins,” Jericho said.

Jericho then said he would “vote” for Yang — air-quoting the phrase — in the hypothetical battle royale matchup.

“I guess I’m part of the Yang Gang,” he added.

Yang responded to Jericho’s interview tweet to thank him for his support. The presidential dark horse previously congratulated the wrestler for his World Champion win against Adam Page back in early September. He also said he was hopeful that the AEW would make the industry “more talent-friendly,” Wrestling Inc reported. In response, Jericho expressed his thanks and gave the 44-year-old serial entrepreneur some kind words.

“Thanks man. Best of luck future Mr President!” he tweeted.

In early October, Yang again shouted out Jericho to congratulate him along with professional wrestler Cody Rhodes for the launch of AEW.

“Congrats to @IAmJericho @CodyRhodes and all of @AEWrestling for launching a new era #ImWithAEW @AEWonTNT creative freedom and the talent owning a piece of the action are very good things.????” he tweeted, referring to the fact that AEW’s four vice president’s — Rhodes, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Kenny Omega — are all competitive wrestlers for the company as well.

Yang is currently sixth in the polls among the Democratic primary contenders but has been raking in some big-name endorsements as of late. He recently made a surprise appearance at a concert for Indonesian rapper Rich Brian and has received support from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Tesla founder Elon Musk, actor Tommy Chong, actor Nicholas Cage, and rapper MC Jin.

The universal basic income (UBI) advocate recently became the eighth, and possibly last, candidate to make the November debate. Joining him on the debate stage are Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, and Cory Booker, and Tom Steyer.

During the third quarter, Yang raised an impressive $10 million, tripling his previous haul, Rolling Stone reported.

“Andrew Yang is the only contender showing exponential growth in the third quarter, more than tripling his fundraising number from last quarter,” Yang’s campaign manager, Zach Graumann, said in a statement at the time. “This grassroots fundraising total, with over $6m in the bank, ensures this campaign will have the funding to compete and outperform expectations through Super Tuesday and beyond.”