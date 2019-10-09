Jenelle Evans Hints At New Reality Show Opportunity After Departure From ‘Teen Mom 2’

Jenelle Evans shared her life on the hit MTV reality television show Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. Earlier this year, MTV cut ties with the mom-of-three and promptly replaced her on the show. While Jenelle may no longer share her story on the show, fans still keep up with her via social media. On Wednesday morning, Jenelle took to her Instagram stories to answer some fans questions and she hinted at a return to reality television.

One follower asked Jenelle if she had “any plans” to return to the hit show and what was next for Jenelle and her family.

“You would have to ask MTV, not me,” Jenelle said in regards to returning to Teen Mom 2.

As for future plans, Jenelle explained, “I have big plans, but trying to be allowed to do anything freely.”

While she may not be returning to the MTV show, another fan asked Jenelle if she had ever considered doing her own reality show. Jenelle seemed to support the idea.

“Yes, I def would! That might be coming up sooner than later.”

Jenelle didn’t give any other details, but it sounds like Jenelle isn’t opposed to the idea of sharing her life on reality television, even if that isn’t on Teen Mom 2.

Jenelle was first introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son, Jace. Following the birth of her son, her mother, Barbara Evans, ended up getting custody of her son. To this day, Barbara still has custody of Jenelle’s oldest son, but Jenelle has frequent visitation with her oldest child.

Following her episode of 16 and Pregnant, Jenelle then went on to share her life on Teen Mom 2 alongside Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, and Chelsea Houska. Jenelle went on to have another son with Nathan Griffith before she met and married her husband David Eason. The couple share one child together, a 2-year-old daughter named Ensley.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle opened up about her possible return to Teen Mom 2 in the future. According to Hollywood Life, she explained that her mother, Barbara, had been talking to a producer.

“I contacted our old producer and asked, and he said you guys just have an open contract right now, and that no doors have been closed,” Jenelle said her mother told her.

As of now, it is unclear if Jenelle would return to the show. For now, fans can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Tuesday night on MTV.