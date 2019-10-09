Miley Cyrus Hospital Stay Includes Visit And New Song From ‘BF’ Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus is in the hospital recovering from a severe bout of tonsilitis, but she recently took to Instagram to assure her 99.8 million followers on the popular social media platform that she’s in good spirits. A visit from her “BF” Cody Simpson seemed to help brighten the “Can’t Be Tamed” singer’s mood.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the ailing entertainer redesigned her hospital gown to be more fashionable. Plus, she enjoyed a lovely bouquet, rose petals, and a balloon from her friends. However, after that, she took to her Instagram story to share the details of Cody Simpson’s visit to her hospital bed. Cyrus revealed that the Australian musician showed up bearing roses as well as his guitar. In a series of pictures and video, the “Party In The USA” singer detailed the visit from Simpson, whom she recently began seeing after a breakup with Kaitlynn Carter. Cryus and Carter dated for roughly a month after Cyrus divorced her husband of seven months and partner of 10 years, Liam Hemsworth, earlier this year.

In a clip of Simpson playing guitar right next to her as she rested in the hospital bed, Cyrus wrote, “Suddenly I am feeling much better.”

“This sweeeeeet guy came to visit at the hospital and sang the sweeeeeetest song he just wrote for me,” she captioned the second video of the new song from Simpson.

The new unreleased song is called “Golden Thing,” and Cyrus wants Simpson to release it as early as next week since she thinks it is such a great tune.

“It’s too special to be only heard in full by my ears. So I am currently pressuring him to DROP IT next week…& it’s working #GoldenThing.”

That may mean some brand new music from the “I Think I Found Love” singer in the near future. From Cyrus’s videos, the song sounds like something fans will appreciate owning soon, so perhaps he will listen to Miley and record it for everybody to enjoy.

Cyrus praised Simpson for showing up with both roses and his guitar to help lift her spirits during the hospital stay, and he also played some Elvis for her. The “Wrecking Ball” singer recently asked the rock and roll gods to help her get better in time for Gorillapalooza this weekend. She’s slated to appear at the benefit to help save gorillas along with Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, and Bruno Mars.

Before her hospitalization, Cyrus celebrated the sixth anniversary of her album Bangerz, which she said changed her life.