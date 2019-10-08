WWE News: During Arrest For DWI, Jeff Hardy Was Bloodied From Fighting With His Wife

Jeff Hardy's recent arrest has a bit more behind it than just another drunken situation.

The Hardy Boyz are one of the most popular tag teams in WWE history, but their story isn’t without its share of troubles. The Inquisitr reported that Jeff Hardy was arrested again over the weekend and it was for driving while intoxicated. That is bad enough in itself, but it appears as if there is much more to this story. Police are now saying that at the time of his arrest, Hardy was bloodied due to an earlier fight with his wife.

Jeff Hardy has been out of WWE action since May of this year after suffering a knee injury. That came about right after the Hardy Boyz had won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship and appeared to be in line for a pretty big push, but it came to a screeching halt.

Since that time, Matt Hardy has been missing almost entirely from WWE television as well. Jeff is rumored to be in line for a return to the ring sometime in November, but that has not yet been confirmed as of this time.

Despite WWE commenting that Jeff is responsible for his own actions, it isn’t known if they will be disciplining him for his latest arrest. That is especially true now that more investigation may need to be done as to whether there are further issues regarding the fight between Hardy and his wife.

The Carthage Police Department in North Carolina responded to a tip about a careless driver on the evening of October 3, 2019. According to TMZ Sports, the police found Hardy’s car in front of a liquor store and saw him come out with a case of beer, get into his car, and drive away in a reckless fashion.

Police pulled him over and they noticed what “seemed to be dried blood” on his nose. When questioned about why he had a bloody nose, Jeff stated that it happened earlier in the night when “him and his wife got into a fight.”

There were no further details regarding the fight, what may have caused it, or if Jeff’s wife may have been injured as well.

Police went on to continue questioning Hardy about his alcohol intake more than anything during this traffic stop. Upon horribly failing the field sobriety test, he was arrested for Driving While Impaired and Driving on a Revoked License.

Jeff Hardy’s return to WWE may end up being in question, but there has been no word on if the company will take any action against him. Police have stated that they are not going to investigate the fight for domestic violence, but they would look into things if Jeff filed a formal complaint against his wife.