WWE News: Major ‘Raw’ Vs. ‘SmackDown’ Match Promoted For ‘Survivor Series,’ But It Can’t Happen

The match looks good on paper, but it isn't even possible any longer.

WWE’s next big pay-per-view is going to take place in Saudi Arabia, and the promotion is currently building the card for Crown Jewel. At this time of year, though, a lot of focus is on Survivor Series, which will take place on November 24 from the Allstate Arena and a huge brand vs. brand match is already being advertised. The unfortunate thing is that there is really no way for it to even take place.

Survivor Series is a fall tradition for WWE and has changed to focus on brand warfare, which will likely be the theme again this year. It is expected that Monday Night Raw will put its best up against those from Friday Night SmackDown, and it is possible that NXT could join in on the fray as well.

There have been no official matches announced for the event, which is more than a month away, but that is not unusual. Crown Jewel will take place first, and the focus is on that event, but the Allstate Arena appears to have jumped the gun a little bit.

The official website of Allstate Arena is promoting the event and says it will be the “Best of Raw vs. Best of SmackDown,” and even revealed a major match. The problem with this early advertising is that a lot is going to change before the date comes about.

WWE

The advertisement from Allstate Arena reveals a major 5-on-5 Match that could be done in the traditional elimination format of the Survivor Series. While it’s likely that a team red vs. team blue brand match like this will happen, this one really has no possibility of taking place.

The Allstate Arena has revealed this match as taking place on November 24:

Loading...

“Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio, The Miz, Ricochet, & Drew McIntyre (Raw) vs. Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, and Aleister Black (SmackDown)”

Fans would love to see this match as it involves 10 of the most talented and popular superstars in all of WWE. The problem is that Finn Balor returned to television last week, but he revealed he was now a member of NXT and no longer wrestling for the blue brand of SmackDown.

So, that match is already blown out of the water. Add on the fact that WWE tweeted and deleted a Universal Championship rematch announcement, as reported by The Inquisitr, and Survivor Series has already lost two big matches from its unconfirmed card. The event will have a full card and some great matches added to it, but so far, it has gone 0-for-2.