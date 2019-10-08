Jennifer Aniston, 50, Is Enjoying Single Life 2 Years After Split From Justin Theroux

It’s been two years since Jennifer Aniston split from her husband Justin Theroux. While she doesn’t have a social media account for followers to officially chat about it, the time that has passed has caused many to wonder if she’s happy with her current situation.

Is Jennifer Aniston ready to mingle or does she enjoy being single?

The 50-year-old Friends alum sat down with Howard Stern during her SiriusXM interview to discuss many things, including her single life.

The actress explained to Stern that she’d kept a very busy life over the past few years.

When Stern offered to set Aniston up, she was quick to shoot him down. She did, however, take the time to explain why she wasn’t interested in being set up with someone.

“Hey, listen, I just don’t like being set up. I don’t like it. I hate it,” she explained.

The interview was to promote her new TV gig called The Morning Show.

According to Us Weekly, a large portion of the reason Aniston was being interviewed was in promotion of her latest television gig. For those unfamiliar with The Morning Show, Jennifer plays the role of a TV anchor named Alex Levy. The series also stars Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell.

As The Inquisitr reported a few weeks ago, the time Jennifer and Reese have spent working on the set together caused a bit of a friendly feud between Witherspoon and Ellen DeGeneres.

The actress and talk show host got in a bit of a fun Instagram feud over who was Aniston’s best friend. Unfortunately for Reese, Jennifer shut the feud down, clarifying that she’s known Ellen longer.

Jennifer Aniston has an extensive love life.

As those who follow her personal life know, Aniston has been married on two separate occasions. First, she was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005. Then, she married Justin Theroux in 2015. They were together for two years before splitting in 2017. It was in February 2018 that they went public with their divorce.

“This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. … We are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

While it has been a long time since Aniston and Pitt were an item, they attracted media attention around the time that she split from Theroux because Pitt had also separated from Angelina Jolie. Notably, Pitt attended Jennifer’s 50th birthday celebration.

“Jen spoke to Brad briefly. At one point she hugged him and thanked him for coming. … It didn’t seem like that big of a deal to Jen. The invite went out to a ton of people and he accepted. She was happy he was there, but that was it,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly.

Roughly a month after her birthday, a source close to the former flames silenced any dating rumors by noting the duo were still on speaking terms but were not romantically involved.

In addition to her two marriages, Jennifer has also been romantically linked to Tate Donovan, Paul Rudd, Vince Vaughn, and John Mayer.

For the meantime, however, Jennifer appears happy being a single woman who isn’t interested in being set up with potential love interests.