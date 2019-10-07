Donald Trump Says Nancy Pelosi And Adam Schiff Are Guilty Of Treason, Calls For Their Impeachment

In a series of Twitter messages posted on Sunday, President Donald Trump railed against top Democrats in the House of Representatives, and blasted the White House whistleblower.

Trump took aim at Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff.

According to the president, the top Democrats are both guilty of treason and collusion. Schiff because he made false statements before Congress, and Pelosi because she was aware of the “frauds” Schiff had been perpetrating upon the people of the United States.

“Nancy Pelosi knew of all of the many Shifty Adam Schiff lies and massive frauds perpetrated upon Congress and the American people, in the form of a fraudulent speech knowingly delivered as a ruthless con, and the illegal meetings with a highly partisan ‘Whistleblower’ & lawyer,” he tweeted.

According to the president, Pelosi and Schiff are equally guilty of treason.

“This makes Nervous Nancy every bit as guilty as Liddle’ Adam Schiff for High Crimes and Misdemeanors, and even Treason,” he wrote.

Trump concluded the series of tweets by accusing those he claims are involved in the “fraud” of collusion, and calling for Schiff and Pelosi’s impeachment.

“I guess that means that they, along with all of those that evilly ‘Colluded’ with them, must all be immediately Impeached!”

This is the first time for Trump to directly accuse Pelosi of treason. He has, however, repeatedly suggested that Schiff had committed the crime.

The president appears to be upset with Schiff’s opening statement during Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire’s testimony before Congress.

During the opening statement, while discussing the contents of the transcript of Trump’s call with Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelensky, Schiff made a number of false and misleading claims, according to fact-checkers.

The top Democrat misquoted the president, exaggerating the contents of the transcript.

Schiff subsequently acknowledged that he had misrepresented the Trump-Ukraine conversation, stating that his remarks were “meant to be at least part in parody.”

Loading...

In response to Trump’s contacts with Ukraine, the House launched a formal impeachment inquiry.

According to a whistleblower complaint, and as the transcript of Trump’s calls with Zelensky seems to suggest, the president threatened to withdraw military aid to Ukraine unless it investigated Democratic front-runner Joe Biden.

Since the launching of the probe, Trump has publicly called on Ukraine to investigate the Bidens, and has gone on the offensive, targeting prominent Democrats.

Carl Bernstein, the Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist famous for covering the Watergate scandal, recently described the president’s behavior as “demonstrably unhinged.”

Biden denounced Trump’s accusations in a column penned for The Washington Post.