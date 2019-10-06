Watch Indianapolis Colts Vs. Kansas City Chiefs Stream Live: ‘Sunday Night Football,’ Chiefs Look To Reach 5-0

The Kansas City Chiefs look to become one of only two 5-0 teams when they take on the AFC South-leading Indianapolis Colts in a 'Sunday Night Football' clash.

When four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Andrew Luck suddenly retired just a few weeks shy of his 30th birthday after six injury-plagued NFL seasons, as The Inquisitr reported, the Indianapolis Colts seemed to be looking at a lost season. But former New England Patriots backup QB Jacoby Brissett stepped in and led the Colts to first place in the AFC South after four weeks, with a 2-2 record.

The Colts have dropped to second place following a Houston Texans win earlier on Sunday, and now face the toughest test of their season when they travel to Kansas City to take on the undefeated Chiefs in an NFL Sunday Night Football matchup that will stream live from Missouri.

To find out how to watch a free livestream of the Indianapolis Colts vs. Kansas City Chiefs Week 5 Sunday Night Football game of the 2019 NFL season, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET at 76,416-seat Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, October 6. That start time will be 7:20 p.m. CT, 5:20 p.m. PT.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, the Colts-Chiefs NFL Sunday Night game kicks off at 1:20 a.m. British Summer Time on Monday, October 7. Down under in Australia, the game gets underway at 10:20 a.m. on Monday, Eastern Australia Standard Time, or 8:20 a.m. Western. In Japan, kickoff will come at 9:20 a.m. Japan Standard Time on Monday morning.

The Chiefs, who sit atop the AFC West, need a win to keep pace with the Patriots, who cruised to a victory over Washington earlier Sunday. A win would allow Kansas City to become one of only two 5-0 teams in the NFL. There is one other undefeated team, the NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers. But the Niners are only 3-0, after a bye week, and don’t play until Monday night in Week 5.

The 26-year-old Brissett — who was drafted in the third round by New England in 2016 out of North Carolina State University, as The Inquisitr reported — has accrued a quarterback rating of 102.1 so far in his first season as a full-time starter.

He faces a difficult assignment on Sunday night as he matches up with Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who has already thrown 10 touchdowns passes in his first four games, according to Pro Football Reference, after putting up an astonishing 50 TDs in his first full season last year.

Taking over for the retired Andrew Luck, quarterback Jacoby Brissett has the Colts in first place. Bobby Ellis / Getty Images

To watch the Indianapolis Colts vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL 2019 Sunday Night game stream live online from Kansas City, access the livestream provided by NBC Sports Live Extra or download the NBC Sports Live Extra app. The NBC service also streams live on set-top streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV, allowing fans to watch the Colts-Chiefs showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

Loading...

There is also a way to watch the NFL Sunday Night game live online for free without a cable login. Fans may register for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to log in to the action of Sunday’s Indianapolis Colts vs. Kansas City Chiefs Week 5 clash streaming live for free.

For viewers abroad, NFL Game Pass also offers a free trial period to watch a live online stream of the Indianapolis Colts vs. Kansas City Chiefs AFC clash of division leaders. The service provides livestreaming of all NFL games for fans outside of the United States, as well as on-demand replays of NFL games throughout the 2019 season.

For a list of countries around the world that receive the service, search for the NFL Game Pass Support site.