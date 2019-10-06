Donald Trump Behind Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, & Bernie Sanders In Another Fox News Poll

It might be his preferred cable news network, but the latest poll is yet another from the network that spells trouble for the president's bid for re-election.

Things aren’t looking good for President Donald Trump in the latest Fox News poll, released Sunday, which surveyed voters in Wisconsin about their preferred 2020 candidate. In the poll, the president lost in matchups with the three top-performing candidates in the Democratic Party’s still-crowded primary field.

The president lost in hypothetical matchups between former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The poll was conducted from September 29 to October 2, which means it accounts for a possible shift in public opinion following the ongoing impeachment inquiry against the president as a result of a whistleblower report. The report brought to light a call Trump made in July with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, where Trump asked Zelensky to investigate conspiracy theories involving the former vice president and his son, Hunter.

Trump has admitted to asking Ukraine to investigate his 2020 rival, defending it as his “duty” as president to invite foreign nations to investigate U.S. corruption allegations. He has since publicly called on both Ukraine and China to investigate Biden amid an impeachment inquiry announced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, in late September.

The Fox News poll released Sunday is just the latest in a series of polls that show Trump’s re-election might be more difficult than he hoped. Per a previous report from The Inquisitr, the president was also seen losing to the three top Democratic candidates in a poll of voters in Ohio, a key swing state.

In Wisconsin, potential voters said they preferred Biden to Trump the most out of any of the other candidates. Forty-eight percent of voters said they preferred Biden over Trump, 45 percent of voters said they preferred self-described Democratic-Socialist candidate Bernie Sanders over Trump, and 45 percent of voters preferred Warren in a matchup against the 45th president.

The margin of error in the poll was 3.5 percent, which puts all three — Warren, Biden, and Sanders — ahead of the current president, even accounting for the margin.

The Ohio poll, conducted by Emerson, found that Trump fared worst against the former vice president and the Vermont senator, with 53 percent of respondents saying they would back either Biden or Sanders over Trump — a six-point lead. Warren beat Trump by 4 percent in the poll.

The president won Ohio in 2016. As WOSU reported, although it chose the winning candidate, it challenged its status as a Bellwether state — a state that has election results that closely mirror the national results — as Trump won the state’s popular vote by 455,000 votes, despite losing the national popular vote to Hillary Clinton by about 3 million.

In the poll of Wisconsin voters, 44 percent of people who responded said they approved of Trump’s performance, while 54 percent said they disapproved. In 2016, Wisconsin’s ten electoral college votes went to Trump when he won the popular vote over Clinton in the state by less than 30,000 votes, per Politico.