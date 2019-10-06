Watch New England Patriots Vs. Washington Redskins Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, Inter-Conference Clash

The 4-0 defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots travel to the nation's capital to take on the 0-4 Washington Redskins.

Last Sunday, the New England Patriots remained one of the National Football League’s two undefeated, 4-0 teams by hanging on to defeat the Buffalo Bills 16-10. This win came in spite of future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady posting a 45.9 quarterback rating, his worst single game in 13 years, according to Pro Football Reference stats. But Brady will get a golden opportunity to get back on track when the Patriots take on one of two NFL teams that currently languish at 0-4. That would be the Washington Redskins, who did not even know who their starting quarterback would be until Friday.

Embattled Washington head coach Jay Gruden announced that he picked veteran Colt McCoy — who is coming off a broken leg suffered last season — to face the Patriots, over rookie Dwayne Haskins or 31-year-old journeyman Case Keenum for the game that will stream live from the nation’s capital.

To find out how to watch a free live online stream of the New England Patriots vs. Washington Redskins inter-conference clash pitting a 4-0 team against one that sits at 0-4, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT at the 82,000-seat FedEx Field in Washington D.C. on Sunday, October 6, or 10 a.m. PDT, noon CDT.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, the Pats-Skins NFL Week 5 game kicks off at 6 p.m. British Summer Time on Sunday. Down Under in Australia, the game gets underway at 3 a.m. on Monday, October 7, Eastern Australia Standard Time, or 1 a.m. Western. In Japan, kickoff will come at 2 a.m. Japan Time on Monday.

The New England Patriots vs. Washington Redskins game will be available to livestream for free in many but not all regions of the United States. Some areas will receive different livestreaming games. To find out where New England-Washington will be available, consult the maps at 506 Sports.com.

Gruden’s job may be week-to-week at best, at this point, because in addition to failing to get a win yet this season, the fifth-year coach finds himself facing a scandal over a video that may or may not show him smoking marijuana, according to Pro Football Talk. According to PFT, some NFL insiders are suspicious over whether the Redskins front office leaked the video itself, as a pretext for firing Gruden without paying off the sum owed to him under his contract.

For the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots, one major uncertainty comes with, as The Inquisitr reported, a season-ending hip injury to four-time Pro Bowl kicker Stephen Gostkowski. This week, the Patriots signed 16-year veteran Mike Nugent to take over for Gostkowski.

Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski will miss the remainder of the 2019 season with hip surgery. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

With the New England Patriots vs. Washington Redskins NFL Week 5 game offered as a CBS “early” broadcast, a livestream will be available through the network’s CBS All Access subscription plan. The service features a one-week free trial, allowing fans to watch the game at no charge.

But there is another way to livestream the New England Patriots vs. Washington Redskins game for free without a cable subscription. Fans can sign up for a free trial of one of the live internet TV streaming packages, which carry local CBS channels, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, or AT&T TV Now, formerly known as DirecTV Now. All three of those internet streaming services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all also offer seven-day free trial periods, so fans can catch the game, and other NFL games, streamed live at no charge.

To view the livestream outside of the areas shown on the 506 Sports map referenced above, fans will need to pay the subscription fee for NFL Sunday Ticket Online, a service which also comes with a one-week free trial period.

Fans outside of the United States can watch the New England Patriots vs. Washington Redskins game stream live with NFL Game Pass, a service which requires an annual subscription fee, but likewise comes with a one-week free trial offer.