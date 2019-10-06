Donald Trump Claims His Fight With Media, Democrats ‘Electrified’ Christianity, Says ‘Thousands’ Join Churches

In a week filled with outrageous statements by Donald Trump, he finished off by claiming that his battle against Democrats and the media had led 'hundreds of thousands' of Christians to go to church.

As Democrats accelerated their impeachment inquiry targeting Donald Trump last week, Trump himself unleashed series of increasingly bizarre and outrageous statements, culminating as The Inquisitr reported in his open call for the government of Ukraine to open a “major investigation” into former United States Vice President Joe Biden — the current frontrunner to oppose Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to investigate Biden, helping out Trump with his 2020 re-election bid, is the very accusation that led Democrats to open their impeachment inquiry.

Since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the “official” impeachment inquiry on September 24, Trump has also unleashed his Twitter account at a rate never before seen even for the Twitter-obsessed Trump. According to a count by CNBC, in the first seven days since Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry, Trump tweeted an average of nearly 40 times per day — a higher rate than during any seven day period since his January 20, 2017, inauguration.

The overwhelming majority of those tweets addressed the impeachment inquiry directly, and attacked House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, one of the leading Democratic figures in the impeachment efforts. As The Inquisitr reported, Trump has baselessly accused Schiff of “treason,” condemned the impeachment inquiry — which follows a process spelled out in the U.S. Constitution — as a “coup,” and in one especially blunt tweet, dismissed the entire impeachment proceeding as, in all capital letters, “BULLS**T.”

Evangelist and Trump supporter Franklin Graham. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

But on Friday, holding an impromptu question and answer session with reporters outside the White House as he prepared to board the waiting, presidential Marine One helicopter, Trump made one of his most bizarre and inexplicable statements of the week, claiming as The Independent reported, that his ongoing battles against Democrats and the press had led to a historic surge in Christian church membership — and that he had “electrified” Christians.

“I got a call the other night from pastors, the biggest pastors, Evangelical Christians. They said that they have never seen our religion or any religion so electrified,” Trump told reporters, as quoted by The Independent.

“They say they have never seen anything like it. Churches are joining. Hundreds of thousands of people.

“And you know that’s to a large extent because of you and your partners, the Democrats,” the said, referring to the member of the media present.

Trump says his fight with the Democrats and Media has led to a Christian revival bigger than any in history. pic.twitter.com/1D4a1I7uiL — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 4, 2019

But as over-the-top as Trump’s claim may have seemed, according to an Associated Press report, a seemingly unshakeable contingent of Trump supporters last week turned out at an Evangelical Christian rally led by evangelist and close Trump associate Franklin Graham.

“I do feel like we are, as Christians, the first line of defense for the president,” one attendee at the Graham rally, 44-year-old Christina Jones, told the AP. Trump, she said, is “supporting our Christian principles and trying to do his best.”