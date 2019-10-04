Here’s What Apple’s 2020 iPhone 12 Could Look Like

It’s been less than a month since Apple announced its 2019 lineup of iPhones, which consists of the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max, but design renders of the company’s 2020 iPhone models have already began surfacing, according to a report from iMore.

The latest design concept comes from designer Ben Geskin, who created what he thinks Apple’s upcoming iPhone could look like based on the current rumors surrounding the device. The design features a notch-less display in two sizes, 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch, with a completely redesigned frame, which slightly resembles the design of the iPhone 4. Geskin claims the “Face ID and TrueDepth camera system [will be] housed in the top bezel” of the new phones which eliminates the need for a notched display.

Since the release of the iPhone X in 2017, Apple fans have been hoping for a reduction in the size of the phone’s notch. Many believed the reduction would have been implemented on the iPhone 11 models, but that wasn’t the case. It was also believed that the company would introduce more revolutionary devices with new features and overall improvements, including reverse wireless charging, which would allow the iPhone to provide power to other devices, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

However, Apple ended up skipping the new features this year to focus almost primarily on the cameras of its 2019 iPhones. The company added a third camera lens to its iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max replacements along with a second lens to its XR upgrade, the new iPhone 11.

Fortunately, it seems the iPhone-maker will be adding the previously mentioned features to its 2020 flagship device, according to predictions made by TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Here's how Apple’s 2020 iPhones with the new 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes could look like pic.twitter.com/doGiGwSkAk — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) September 29, 2019

Kuo claims Apple will be announcing an “all-new form factor design” in 2020. Along with the redesign, the analyst believes there will be changes to the display sizes. The current lineup features a 6.1-inch iPhone 11, 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro, and 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max, but Kuo thinks Apple will be switching to a smaller 5.4-inch iPhone and larger 6.7-inch iPhone. These claims fit perfectly with Geskin’s renders, but not everyone is convinced Apple will take the route of that notch-less design.

“Pathetic attempt to get some attention,” a popular leaker tweeted in response to Geskin’s images.

Another highly anticipated feature that could be coming to the 2020 iPhones is Apple’s Touch ID. It’s believed the company has plans of including in-display Touch ID sensors as an extra layer of security to operate in tandem with Face ID.

While an iPhone 12 with an updated design and innovative new features does sound amazing, it’s worth keeping in mind that these rumors and renders have not been confirmed.