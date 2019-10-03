Donald Trump Insults ‘Sleepy’ Joe Biden And Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren, Says Democrats Are ‘Maniacs’

During a speech on Thursday, President Donald Trump attacked and viciously insulted Democratic politicians, The Hill reports.

The speech was meant to be about health care, but the president departed from the topic, touching on everything from the recently-launched impeachment inquiry, over border security, to the economy.

To insult Democrats in the United States Congress, Trump said that Obama administration officials were “moderate” compared to today’s Democrats, who he called “maniacs.”

“The last administration, frankly, was moderate compared to the maniacs that you are hearing from today,” he said.

The president also mocked two Democratic presidential candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren. Using the nicknames he had previously coined for the two White House hopefuls — “Pocahontas” for Warren, and “Sleepy” for Biden — the president promised more attacks.

“You know when I used to hit her, I thought she was gone,” he said of Warren.

“She came up from the ashes. She emerged. Now we’re probably going to have to do it again, because I don’t see Sleepy Joe making it, I’ll tell you,” he added.

Trump also touched upon impeachment, which he described as “crap.” According to the president, Democrats want to impeach him because they’re unable to beat him at at the ballot box.

“That’s why they do the impeachment crap — because they know they can’t beat us fairly.”

As soon as Trump started talking about impeachment, the crowd began chanting “four more years!”

This apparently inspired the president to joke about abolishing term limits.

“If you want to drive them crazy, just say eight more years, or twelve more years. Or sixteen. Sixteen would do it good,” he said.

Touting Republican health care proposals, Trump accused the Democrats of wanting to “socialize medicine.” He also said that the opposition party is in favor of “open borders,” and predicted that the economy will crash if a Democrat wins in 2020.

Loading...

The president also lashed out at members of the media present at the event, and suggested that his administration is looking at launching its own network.

As The Inquisitr reported, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump.

The president is being accused of using the power of his office to damage Biden’s campaign — according to pro-impeachment Democrats, he pressured Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the former vice president’s son Hunter, threatening to withdraw military aid unless Ukraine complies with his request.

The prospect of impeachment appears to have made the president’s rhetoric more aggressive, and since the launching of the inquiry he has gone on the offensive, virulently attacking Democrats via social media and during public appearances.