Kylie Jenner Calls Internet ‘Dramatic,’ Denies Meeting Up With Tyga After Split From Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is clearing up rumors that she and her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, met up for a late-night tryst after she split from baby daddy Travis Scott. While social media has been aflame with talk about whether or not she is considering a second round with her former beau, Kylie shut the conversation down by calling out the “dramatic” internet for making a big deal out of nothing.

In a post on Twitter Thursday morning, the makeup mogul chided people for blowing things out of proportion and explained that Tyga just happened to be at the studio where she was dropping off some friends that night.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga’. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at,” she wrote.

Kylie added in a second tweet that she and Travis are making things work and that daughter Stormi was their main focus.

“Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi our friendship and our daughter is priority,” she concluded.

News broke earlier this week that Travis and Kylie were calling it quits – at least for a little while. Reportedly, the two were headed in different directions in their lives and they wanted to take some time apart.

“Kylie is young, but she really wants the traditional family life. She has seen her older sisters with big families and multiple kids and she wants the same. She loved being at home with Travis and their daughter Stormi Webster more than anything. But right now, their priorities are different,” a source said.

Loading...

Apparently, Travis struggled with the idea of being a full-time dad who is home every night to put Stormi to sleep. This made Kylie, who longs for a simple domestic life, unhappy.

On Tuesday, she was spotted heading into Tyga’s recording studio late at night, as The Inquisitr reported, and the rumors started swirling that the pair was making a second go at a relationship.

Apparently, Kylie had been partying with her friends in West Hollywood when the group headed to the Sunset Marquis, where Tyga happened to be recording some new music. News sources claimed that Kylie’s friends left a while later, but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star didn’t exit with them. A source claims that she left through a different exit.