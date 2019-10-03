‘The Walking Dead’: Avi Nash Promises Season 10 Will Be Filled With Horror And Terror

Conflict between the Whisperers and the communities continues to grow in Season 10 of 'The Walking Dead.'

As the premiere for Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead fast approaches, fans are desperate for any news relating to the upcoming storylines. In a recent interview with Games Radar, Avi Nash, who portrays the character called Siddiq, promised fans that the upcoming season will be filled with “terror and horror.”

“I think this season, because it picks up right where [Season 9] left off, is borne in terror,” Nash said.

“It’s borne and formed in terror and horror, which last season was not until the very end.”

Season 9 of The Walking Dead concluded with a select group having to cross into the territory of the Whisperers in order to survive the harsh winter. Prior to that, the Whisperers’ leader, Alpha (Samantha Morton), had negotiated using deadly methods in order to get the communities to stay outside of their boundaries. Alpha promised harsh penalties for those that broke the rules. Season 10 of The Walking Dead will follow on from this incident as the developing conflict between the Whisperers and the communities continue.

In addition, The Walking Dead‘s executive producer, Denise Huth, has also referred to this season as having a “sense of unease, paranoia, and fear at what’s going to happen.”

Huth also discussed the fact that while the presence of the Whisperers and their looming threat will be present, it will not be an all-out war like it was between the communities and Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) group, the Saviors. As a result of this, the fear and paranoia will build up dramatically as a result of the ongoing tensions simmering away under the surface.

Nash is not the first Walking Dead actor to describe Season 10 in such a fashion. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon, has also suggested that Season 10 will be filled with paranoia.

Nash’s character, Siddiq will also have his own personal conflict developing in Season 10 of The Walking Dead. As revealed in Season 9, Siddiq is the father of Rosita’s (Christian Serratos) child. However, Rosita is currently in a relationship with Father Gabriel (Seth Gillam). In addition, Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) also shows interest in Rosita. This means that the upcoming season will have a quadrangle of sorts involving these characters.

As to how all of this will play out, viewers will just have to wait until the Season 10 premiere on Sunday night in order to find out more.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead premieres on October 6.