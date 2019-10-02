Kelly Ripa Thanks Mark Consuelos & Ryan Seacrest For ‘Fabulous’ Birthday In Sweet New Series Of Photos

Kelly Ripa seemed to have a birthday for the books!

Today, the talk show host turned 49-years-old and she celebrated the occasion on her hit show Live With Kelly and Ryan. As fans know, the mother of three regularly shares glimpses of her life with fans on social media and earlier today, she posted some behind-the-scenes photos with her legion of fans in honor of her special day. In the caption of the photo, Kelly thanked her husband Mark Consuelos and her co-host Ryan Seacrest for making her birthday so special.

In the first photo in the series of four, Ripa shared a snapshot of a room filled with balloons. Front and center in the shot, a ton of gold colored balloons that spell out Kelly’s name can be seen. In the second photo in the series, Kelly stands sandwiched between her hubby and co-host and the trio looks as happy as can be. In the photo, Kelly wears her long, blond locks down and waved as well as a stunning face of makeup. Her amazing figure is on display in the photo while clad in a purple floral dress.

Consuelos looks handsome in a plain black t-shirt as he smiles for the camera and Seacrest also looks dapper and casual in a navy colored shirt. Just in front of them in a big cake that is shaped like a loaf of bread. The next image is an up-close shot of some white flowers while the last photo gives fans a better glimpse of the cake, which is from the famed Carlo’s Bakery.

Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned the television personality a lot of attention from fans, racking up over 19,000 likes and well over 700 comments in less than an hour of going live. Some fans commented on the post to wish Ripa a happy birthday while countless others raved over the series of photos.

“Happy happy happy birthday Kelly!!,” one follower commented.

“Happy birthday you amazing woman! I love watching you and Ryan. Many happy returns!!,” another chimed in.

Loading...

“Happy Birthday! Enjoy your Day! Enjoy the New York Heat!,” one more wrote.

In addition to celebrating her birthday this week, The Inquisitr shared that Ripa seemed to have a great time at the NYC ballet with some friends. In the image, the talk show host put her amazing figure on display in a curve-hugging dress that fit her like a glove as it flowed all the way down to the ground. In the shot, another notable Hollywood star can also be seen in Sarah Jessica Parker. That post also garnered plenty of attention with over 34,000 likes.