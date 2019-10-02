Savannah Chrisley Rocks Skinny Jeans, Studded Boots & Pink Leather Jacket In New Photo With Todd Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley is taking to social media to promote her family’s hit show.

The reality star currently has two television shows to her name — Growing Up Chrisley and Chrisley Knows Best and both of them are pretty popular. As those who follow the blond beauty on social media know, Savannah regularly uses her Instagram page to promote both shows as well as countless others projects that she is working on. In her most recent social media share, the 22-year-old stuns in a shot with her dad.

In the new photo, Savannah and her dad, Todd Chrisley, pose in a photo studio against a white background. Both of them blow kisses into the camera as Todd wraps his arm around his daughter for the sweet photo op. Savannah looks amazing, wearing her short, blond locks down and straight as well as a beautiful face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipgloss, and highlighter.

Her svelte figure is on display in the image while clad in a pair of skinny jeans, studded heeled boots, and a vibrant pink leather jacket. On the other hand, the family patriarch also looks like he is dressed to impress for the snapshot in a teal colored polo and a pair of tight fitting jeans. Todd completes his look with a pair of shiny gold shoes.

In the caption of the image, Savannah tells fans that they can catch new episodes of the family’s hit show tomorrow on USA and in just a short time of the post going live, it’s earned the blond beauty a ton of attention with over 5,000 likes in addition to 60-plus comments. Some fans commented on the post to gush over how beautiful Savannah is while countless others expressed their excitement for the new episodes.

“Can’t wait love this family!!!! Will continue to support you guys!!! Your biggest fan!!!,” one fan gushed with a series of red heart emoji.

“Can’t wait! I love your family and you are such a beautiful young lady! Not to mention that nanny she is fabulous,” another chimed in.

“You look so much like your father your identical twins,” another pointed out.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the blond beauty took a trip to New York City with a pal where she put on another fashionable display. On top, Savannah rocked a black v-neck t-shirt that had been distressed and she also donned a pair of black pants and completed the look with a cute pair of leopard heels. That post garnered over 41,000 likes and 100-plus comments.