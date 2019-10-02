Miley Cyrus Channels Hannah Montana, Wears Jeans & Shiny Black Boots In Instagram Post During ‘Lit’ October

Miley Cyrus was feeling festive on the first day of October, but fans thought her look was familiar.

Even though fall officially began on September 23, Miley Cyrus was feeling festive on the first day of October in an Instagram post the singer-songwriter posted the next day, on Wednesday.

Although she’s often known for posting photos in skimpy outfits, Cyrus’ look in the Friday post was family friendly. Miley flashed a wholesome smile in the first of two pictures posted. She was decked out in a pair of blue jeans and a white T-shirt with green writing, which was mostly masked by the large brown coat she wore on top. The Black Mirror actress wore her heavily highlighted blond locks in a poker straight look, which is a departure from the wet and curly look she’d been sporting for the past several months.

The “Slide Away” singer completed her outfit with a pair of shiny black, heeled boots, which were firmly planted in the hay below her feet.

“OCTOBER 1st was LIT,” Cyrus said, including the jack-o’-lantern emoji.

The post had fans feeling nostalgic as some said the singer looked like she was channeling her former alter ego, Hannah Montana, which she portrayed on Disney from 2006 to 2011. Besides the Hannah references, fans were mostly positive on the post, which racked up more than 50,000 likes in the first 10 minutes it was posted to the social media platform.

Miley’s sister, Brandi Cyrus, even shared her thoughts on the photo, which featured more than two dozen seasonably appropriate large orange pumpkins.

“Those are some BIG OLE pumpkins,” Cyrus’ 32-year-old older sister commented, adding emoji for a pair of eyes and, of course, a pumpkin.

Other comments included heart emoji (many in an inappropriate shade of orange) and users who thought the pumpkin patch photo was “so cute.” Another user said “she got the power,” most likely a reference to Miley’s single “Mother’s Daughter,” which the singer-songwriter released earlier this year from her six-track EP, SHE IS COMING.

Following the pumpkin patch photos, Cyrus seemingly shared more photos from her “lit” first day of October, which showed Cyrus decked out in the same outfit with farm animals that looked to include pigs and goats.

It’s been a busy few months for the former Disney star, who has been at the center of two public breakups. In August, Cyrus and her husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, announced they were separating after just about a year of marriage. Miley then had a public fling with Kaitlynn Carter, though that couple also has reportedly called it quits.

Per The Inquisitr, Miley took to Instagram at the end of September to discuss loyalty, love, and the unconditional support she receives from her pets.

“Waking up surrounded by animals is my favorite way to start a morning. I am immediately reminded about LOVE without conditions,” Cyrus wrote.