Kate Gosselin Says It’s ‘Sad’ Hannah Missed Out On Family Trip To Be With Dad Jon On ‘Kate Plus 8’

The TLC reality star opens up about her missing daughter.

Kate Gosselin took fans on a college tour and the rollercoaster ride that is her life on a new Kate Plus 8 special. But it was only Kate Plus 6 as two of her kids, Hannah and Collin, were missing from a fun-filled family trip.

In Touch Weekly posted a clip from the new TLC special which showed Kate, 44, responding to a producer who noted that her 15-year-old daughter Hannah did not join the family for a trip to go go-kart riding on the reality show.

“She’s with her dad [Jon Gosselin] and she was not able to come,” Kate explained of Hannah. “And that’s sad. That’s the second trip here, actually, for us that she hasn’t been with us.”

Kate later elaborated on the sad situation in a confessional as she explained that as her kids get older she supports their choices even if she doesn’t agree with them.

“Hannah … it was sad for us because, you know, they’re getting older, and they’re making different choices, and they’re doing different things. And she opted to stay back with her dad, actually. Which again, you know, her choice. Whatever. It’s not optimal for Mom. But it’s something that I support. And you know, we just, adjust and move on.”

Fans of the reality TV family know that Hannah has been living with her dad for the past two years. In addition, Gosselin son Collin also lives with Jon, while the other six kids – Alexis, Aedan, Joel, Lea, Mady and Cara — live with Kate in her spacious Pennsylvania home. (Twins Mady and Cara recently moved to New York for college.)

While Hannah’s MIA status was addressed on Kate Plus 8, missing son Collin was not mentioned. The new update on the family aired just two weeks after Kate’s estranged ex-husband, Jon, made bombshell allegations that she sent Collin away to a behavioral facility in Philadelphia for three years where he was “locked up.” Jon alleged that Kate “mentally tortured” their son and he went so far as to release a note Collin wrote to him in crayon, begging him to rescue him from the facility, as The Inquisitr previously shared.

Kate has not publicly responded to Jon’s scathing tell-all that occurred after a 10-year gag order was lifted on their divorce agreement.

Earlier this year, a source told Radar Online that Kate “has made no attempt to see or speak with Collin” since he was released from the behavioral facility last December. The insider added that Kate “rarely” sees or talks with Hannah, but that she does have “some” contact with her daughter.

Collin and Hannah Gosselin recently started as freshmen at a public high school apart from their siblings’ private day school.

Kate Plus 8 airs on TLC.