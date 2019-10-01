Jimmy Carter Turns 95, Is The Oldest Living U.S. President In History

Carter will likely hold on to the title for quite some time given that the other oldest former presidents still alive are two decades younger.

Birthday wishes are in order for the 39th president of the United States, Jimmy Carter, who turned 95 on Tuesday. Carter’s latest birthday cements his status as the oldest living president in the history of the United States. He is also the first president to live to 95.

According to his official profile on the White House website, Carter served as president for one term, from 1977 to 1981. The son of a peanut farmer, Carter entered the political ring the ’60s and was elected governor of Georgia in 1970. As president, Carter notably dealt with the Iranian hostage crisis, which lasted the final 14 months of his presidency and likely cost him his reelection. The hostages were released the day Carter left office.

Since he departed the White House nearly 40 years ago, Carter has kept busy. Per a previous report from The Inquisitr, the former president established the Carter Center, a non-profit organization, following his time in the Oval Office. The organization’s mission is to help foster peace around the world through conflict prevention and resolution. His philanthropic work led to him receiving the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. Carter has also authored several books.

Previously, the title of oldest living president was held by George H.W. Bush, who died in November of last year at 94 following a battle with Parkinson’s disease. According to POTUS.com, former Presidents Gerald Ford and Ronald Regan were the third and fourth oldest, both dying at 93. Surprisingly, the fifth oldest president at the time of his death was the nation’s second ever Commander-in-Chief, John Adams, who died when he was 90 years old.

The youngest president to die was the 35th president, John F. Kennedy. Kennedy was assassinated in November 1963 while he was riding in a convertible limousine in Dallas, Texas during a campaign visit to the state. Kennedy was just 46.

As The Inquistir previously noted, Carter will likely hold onto this title as the oldest living president for many years to come. He is almost a full two decades older than the other still-living presidents. Interestingly, there really isn’t a “next oldest living president,” as former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and President Donald Trump are all 73 years old. Technically, Trump is the oldest, as he was born in June, while Bush was born in July and Clinton in August. Former President Barack Obama was also born in August, but he is only 58 years old, which makes him currently the youngest president still alive.