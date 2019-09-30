Kelly Clarkson Slays During A Spiffy Fashion Show: She’s A Sight To Behold

Kelly Clarkson is courageous, especially since she became a talk show host. All of a sudden, the original American Idol has broadened her scope when it comes to doing more than singing hit songs. Now the 37-year-old talent has been tasked with doling out tricks of the show business trade that include sharp interview skills and even sharper fashion statements.

Not only has Kelly become sartorially-savvy for her daily The Kelly Clarkson Show but she has also served up some salacious styles on The Voice as well. After all, this multi-tasking entertainer has recently lost nearly 40 pounds, putting her in a great frame of mind when it comes to offering her best looks during her television appearances.

Also, as The Inquisitr recently reported, Kelly “is unlikely to rock the same dress twice” — and that definitely includes what she wears on her daytime show.

Although this fashionista is all about dressing up, she does not dress down. In other words, the on-point and very professional wardrobe selections this artist chooses do not reveal a lot of flesh, which is a fresh change apart from other celebrities who often appear in front of the public while wearing very little.

On September 30, Kelly modeled four different outfits within one post uploaded specifically for her 4.3 million Instagram fans.

Her first ensemble on Monday was a print dress featuring an empire waist, a truncated turtleneck, and long sleeves. The pretty blonde — whose hair was styled in large curls and parted in the middle — paired her navy blue-based frock with black boots and a big smile on her face.

Kelly’s second photo in the pack of four debuted the star wearing a slimming black dress with an animal-print collar. For this shot, she rocked straight locks parted in the middle as she wore the short-sleeved number paired with black tights and trendy two-toned boots that were half beige and half black.

Loading...

Her third fashion shot included a sartorial statement dominated by a zebra-print top with a truncated turtleneck and long sleeves. She added a black belt to the look which also included a statement shirt with exaggerated hemline and black boots. For this shot, Kelly wore her hair slick, straight and parted on the side causing a dramatic effect.

Finally, her fourth and final photo shared on Monday was a bit fancier than the rest of her outfits. She returned to an all-black theme but her dress was made of satin and featured sequined embellishments down the front of the short-sleeved garment. Her nails were painted red and her hair was pulled back into a bun, with some blond locks framing her face on one side.

Within an hour of being upload, Kelly’s fashionable poses earned her more than 11,000 likes and a bunch of comments. Many called the diva “gorgeous” while others simply supplied meaningful emoji, including all manner of heart symbols in pink and red hues.

To keep up with Kelly Clarkson, follow her social media account and watch her on The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Voice.