Peta Murgatroyd Gives Rare Glimpse At ‘Chaotic’ Morning At Home With Maks Chmerkovskiy & Son Shai

The pro dancing pair have a chaotic life and they wouldn't trade it for anything.

Peta Murgatroyd has her work cut out for her in the Dancing with the Stars ballroom, but her mornings at home are nothing short of chaotic. The DWTS pro dancer, who is paired with celebrity partner Lamar Odom on the 29th season of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, shared a series of sweet photos to illustrate what a morning in the life of her and husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy and their toddler son, Shai Aleksandr, looks like.

Maks previously told In Touch Weekly that the best part of his day is when 2-year-old Shai greets him and Peta in the morning as soon as he wakes up. But Peta’s slideshow goes a step further. The dancer’s post includes photos taken in the couple’s kitchen as they prepare a healthy breakfast together, and then her carrying Shai through the couple’s spacious house and to the car and tucking him into his car seat as she gets ready to drive him to preschool. Peta caps things off with a pic of her smooching Maks.

In the caption to the photo steam, Peta admitted that even with only one child, mornings in the Chmerkovskiy house are pure chaos. The popular pro dancer also noted that her favorite part of the day is driving Shai to school as he looks out the car windows and talks about the trucks on the road and the fruit trees on the sidelines.

In the comments section of her post, fans agreed with Peta that family time is the best time. Others joked that Peta isn’t busy enough.

“Time for number two,” a fan wrote.

Peta has been vocal about her desire for a second baby. Shortly after their son Shai’s first birthday last year, the Dancing with the Stars veteran dished on her plans to expand her family with Maks.

“I would love three [babies]. The second one I would love to have very soon,” Peta told Extra.

She later told Entertainment Tonight that she already had a timeline in mind for her second baby, while Maks added that he was already “thinking about baby No. 3 and No. 4.” The dancing duo has also talked about possibly adopting a child in the future.

Whenever the time comes for baby No. 2, Maks says it will be up to his wife. The DWTS mirrorball champ told In Touch the next baby will come when the timing with Peta’s career is right, but he added that when she gives the word, he’s “ready to go.”

You can see Peta Murgatroyd on Dancing with the Stars on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.