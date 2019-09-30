Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Genoa City Is Left Reeling

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 30 through October 4 brings the revelation that Victor is alive, which leaves plenty of fallout for various people to handle. Plus, Amanda reads Katherine’s new will, and Devon is left stunned by the person she supposedly named. Plus, Sharon and Rey heat up again.

Victor (Eric Braeden) wants a showdown. Adam (Mark Grossman) figures out that Victor is alive, and he shows up at the ranch while Victor sits at the chessboard. They discuss everything that has happened between them, and Adam declares that he’s leaving Genoa City, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Victor reveals his dangerous plan later in the week, Soap Opera Digest reported. After pretending to succumb to the medication that Adam switched, Victor did not get what he wanted, so now he works on a new scheme. However, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) takes control of the situation, and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) finds herself dealing with fallout after Victor returns to the world of the living.

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) gets in big trouble with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). When she worries that Nick isn’t dealing well with his grief, he lets Chelsea know the truth about Victor. She’s furious about Nick leaving her out of the big plan since it affected Connor’s (Judah Mackey) dad. Chelsea remains firm after finding out everything that has happened with Nick and Adam.

Elsewhere, Devon hires Brittany Hodges (Lauren Woodland) as his legal counsel. When Amanda reads the new will, Jill (Jess Walton) shows up, and she confronts Amanda (Mishael Morgan) for looking like Hilary — Jill doesn’t buy that Amanda has no clue about her resemblance to Devon’s late wife.

After Amanda reads the will, which says that Katherine Chancellor left the bulk of her fortune to Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard), Devon accuses him of hiring Amanda and making up the whole thing. Perhaps Devon believes that this is all some revenge scheme since Devon insisted on Lily (Christel Khalil) going to jail for her part in Hilary’s death.

Ultimately, Lily’s time in prison led to her and Cane divorcing.

Later, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) stands up for Summer (Hunter King). Summer felt devastated after she believed her grandfather had passed away. However, the Newman family left her out of the plan, and when she finds out that Victor faked his demise, she will be furious. Summer’s mother stands up for her. Phyllis is also intrigued by Cane and his possible new fortune.

At Jabot, Jack (Peter Bergman) makes changes, CBS Soaps In Depth reported. Kyle (Michael Mealor) is ready to work as his dad’s right-hand man, but Jack announces that he is stepping down from the family cosmetics company. It looks like once again, Jabot will experience a CEO change.

After getting his old job back, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) gets another appealing offer when Chelsea asks him to help her launder her late husband’s money. It looks like Kevin will step up to help Chelsea, even though it once again puts him on the wrong side of the law.

Finally, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) realize they have some unfinished business, and sparks may start to fly between these two again as they consider giving each other a fresh start.